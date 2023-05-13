The new Genshin Impact Special Program livestream brought new Redemption Codes! These will certainly be useful especially if you’re gunning for the new character, Kirara. All three Redemption Codes from the Genshin Impact Version 3.7 Special Program can be found below.

The VOD of the livestream can be viewed on the official Genshin Impact YouTube channel.

Genshin Impact Version 3.7 Special Program Redemption Codes

Here are the Special Redemption codes revealed during the Genshin Impact Version 3.7 Special Program:

XT82F8JZS4TR – 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore 2SRKFQ2YSMVV – 100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit 5A92W9JZBLCH – 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora

With the three codes, you’ll get a total of 300 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores, 5 Hero’s Wits, and 50,000 Mora.

Move quickly, since these codes are only available for a short amount of time after they are revealed! You can redeem these codes on the Genshin Impact site.

Genshin Impact 3.7 introduces one new playable character, the adorable nekomata, 4-star Kirara of the Komaniya Express!

An event that will bring the Traveler and Paimon back to the islands of Inazuma will be the centerpiece of Genshin Impact Verison 3.7! While we don’t get a map expansion or new 5-stars this time, enthusiasts of Genius Invokation TCG will be glad to know that this update will feature a mountain of new content for the game mode, including over a dozen new character cards which you can read all about here.

Genshin Impact 3.7 is expected to go live on May 17th, 2023.