Here are the updates to Genius Invokation TCG that arrived alongside Genshin Impact Version 3.8, including new cards, mechanics, and more.

Genshin Impact Version 3.8 – Genius Invokation TCG Update

HoYoVerse released a list of cards that made their way to the Genius Invkation TCG in Version 3.8. This includes three new characters, three new talent cards for said characters, and five new Action Cards. Additionally, they introduced a new game mechanic and Action Card type: Arcane Legend. Arcane Legend Action Cards are a particular type of Action Card that must follow these three rules:

You can only have one of each identical Arcane Legend card in your deck.

Your starting hand will contain an Arcane Legend card from your deck.

Each player may only play one Arcane Legend card for the entire game.

To learn how to unlock these cards, you can check out our guide and card list for the Genius Invokation TCG.

Now, let's take a look at the new cards in Genshin Impact and their effects:

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

New Character cards

Kaedehara Kazuha Flowers and birds are a dear pleasure to one winding under the moonlight. Normal Attack: Garyuu Bladework 1 Anemo, 2 Unaligned Deals 2 Physical DMG. Elemental Skill: Chihayaburu 3 Anemo Deals 3 Anemo DMG, attaches Midare Ranzan to this character. If this skill triggers Swirl, Midare Ranzan is converted to the Swirled Element. After the Skill DMG is finalized: Your team switches to the next character. Midare Ranzan When the attached character uses a Plunging Attack: Physical DMG dealt becomes Anemo DMG, and deals +1 DMG. After the character uses a skill: This effect is removed. Elemental Burst: Kazuha Slash 3 Anemo, 2 Energy Deals 3 Anemo DMG, summons 1 Autumn Whirlwind. Autumn Whirlwind End Phase: Deal 1 Anemo DMG. After your character or Summon triggers a Swirl reaction: Convert the Elemental Type of this card and change its DMG dealt to the element Swirled. (Can only be converted once before leaving the field) Usage(s): 3

Candace The crimson sand flows, an oath to defend. Normal Attack: Gleaming Spear – Guardian Stance 1 Hydro, 2 Unaligned Deals 2 Physical DMG. Elemental Skill: Sacred Rite: Heron's Sanctum 3 Hydro Attaches a Heron Shield to this character and prepares Heron Strike Heron Shield The next time this character acts, they will immediately use the Skill Heron Strike. While preparing this Skill: Grant 2 Shield points to the character to which this is attached. Heron Strike (Prepare for 1 turn) Deals 3 Hydro DMG. Elemental Burst: Sacred Rite: Wagtail's Tide 3 Hydro, 2 Energy Deals 2 Hydro DMG and create Prayer of the Crimson Crown. Prayer of the Crimson Crown Your characters' Normal Attacks deal +1 DMG. Your Sword, Claymore, and Polearm-wielding characters' Physical DMG is converted to Hydro DMG. After you switch characters, you deal 1 Hydro DMG. (Once per Round) Duration: 2 Rounds

Yanfei One who fails to revise the classics is liable to fall foul of the law. Normal Attack: Seal of Approval 1 Pyro, 2 Unaligned Deals 1 Pyro DMG Elemental Skill: Signed Edict 3 Pyro Deals 3 Pyro DMG and attaches Scarlet Seal to this character. Scarlet Seal When the character uses a Charged Attack: Damage dealt +2. Usage(s): 1 Elemental Burst: Done Deal 3 Pyro, 2 Energy Deals 3 Pyro DMG, attaches Scarlet Seal and Brilliance to this character. Brilliance When the character uses a Charged Attack: Spend 1 less Genius Invokation TCG Pyro Cost Pyro. (Once every Round) End Phase: Attach Scarlet Seal to this character. Duration (Rounds): 2



New Talent Cards

Poetics of Fuubutsu 3 Anemo Combat Action: When your active character is Kaedehara Kazuha, equip this card. After Kaedehara Kazuha equips this card, immediately use Chihayaburu once. After Kaedehara Kazuha triggers Swirl with this card equipped: For the next 2 instances, your Characters and Summons will deal +1 DMG for the Elemental Type Swirled. (Each Elemental Type is counted independently)

The Overflow 4 Hydro, 2 Energy Combat Action: When your active character is Candace, equip this card. After Candace equips this card, immediately use Sacred Rite: Wagtail's Tide once. When this card is equipped by Candace, her Prayer of the Crimson Crown has the following extra effect: After your character uses a Normal Attack: Deals 1 Hydro DMG. (Once per Round)

Right of Final Interpretation 1 Pyro, 2 Unaligned Combat Action: When your active character is Yanfei, equip this card. After Yanfei equips this card, immediately use Seal of Approval once. When Yanfei uses a Charged Attack with this card equipped: Deal +1 DMG to enemies with 6 or less HP.



New Action Cards

Ancient Courtyard Event Card Arcane Legend 0 Cost You must have a character who has already equipped a Weapon or Artifact The next time you play a Weapon or Artifact card in this Round: Spend 2 less Elemental Dice.

Covenant of Rock Event Card Arcane Legend 0 Cost Can only be played when you have 0 Elemental Dice left Generate 2 different basic Elemental Dice

Master Zhang Support Card Companion 1 Cost When you play a Weapon from your Hand: Spend 1 less Elemental Die For every character already equipped with a Weapon on the field, you spend 1 less Elemental Die (Once per Round)

Rhythm of the Great Dream Event Card 0 Cost The next time you play a Weapon or Artifact from your hand: Spend 1 less Elemental Die

Fruit of Fulfillment Equipment Card Weapon Catalyst 3 Unaligned Character deals +1 DMG. When played: Draw 2 cards Can only be equipped by Catalyst characters. Characters can equip at most 1 Weapon



That's our update on the Genius Invokation TCG cards added to Genshin Impact in Version 3.8. For the new features outside of Genius Invokation TCG, check out our dedicated article. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.