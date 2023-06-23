The new Genshin Impact Special Program livestream brought new Redemption Codes! If you're one of the few people who were waiting for a Eula, Klee, Kokomi, or Wanderer rerun, then this will definitely be of help to you. All three Redemption Codes from the Genshin Impact Version 3.8 Special Program can be found below.

The VOD of the livestream can be viewed on the official Genshin Impact YouTube channel.

Genshin Impact Version 3.8 Special Program Redemption Codes

Here are the Special Redemption codes revealed during the Genshin Impact Version 3.8 Special Program:

QBQ2NH6DB4Z9 – 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore 2SR3PY7CA52V – 100 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wit 6A836GNUA52Z – 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora

With the three codes, you’ll get a total of 300 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores, 5 Hero’s Wits, and 50,000 Mora.

Move quickly, since these codes are only available for a short amount of time after they are revealed! You can redeem these codes on the Genshin Impact site.

Version 3.8 brings with it new skins for Klee and Kaeya. It will also have a large-scale event that has Klee at the center of it all. The end of the livestream also gave us our first glimpse of Fontaine, as well as the upcoming underwater diving mechanic.

Genshin Impact 3.8 is expected to go live on July 5, 2023. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.