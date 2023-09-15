The Genshin Impact Version 4.1 Special Program Livestream brought Primogem Redemption Codes! If you want the new Fontaine characters Wriothesley and Neuvillette, you'll make good use of these Primogem Codes! All three Redemption Codes from the Genshin Impact Version 4.1 Special Program can be found below.

The VOD of the livestream can be viewed on the official Genshin Impact YouTube channel.

Genshin Impact Version 4.1 Special Program Redemption Codes

Here are the Special Redemption codes revealed during the Genshin Impact Version 4.1 Special Program:

FB8PFFHT364M – 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore JS96FEZS3P59 – 100 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wit 2T86EWGBJP6V – 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora

With the three codes, you’ll get a total of 300 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores, 5 Hero’s Wits, and 50,000 Mora.

Move quickly, since these codes are only available for a short amount of time after they are revealed! You can redeem these Genshin Impact codes on the official site. Clicking each link will also automatically claim it if you are currently logged in to your HoYoverse account.

Genshin Impact Version 4.1

Apart from introducing two new playable characters in Wriothesley and Neuvillette, Genshin Impact Version 4.1 will also expand Fontaine by adding the Fortress of Meropide area which will be the stage for the Traveler's next chapter on the land of justice. These Genshin Impact Primogem Codes are guaranteed to be handy if you want Wriothesley, Neuvillette, or maybe try your hand at the reruns for Hu Tao and Venti. Changes and optimizations will go live too, like the overhauled Daily Commission system and easier Ascension quests.

The new boss Millennial Pearl Seahorse becomes available to challenge as Fontaine expands. This field boss will drop Ascension Materials for Neuvillette. New Clockwork Meka that are patrolling the newly accessible seas can also be encountered.

In-game updates aside, Version 4.1 also marks Genshin Impact's third anniversary, so apart from these Primogem codes, there's also a total of 20 rolls and more rewards waiting for all Travelers as the game celebrates this momentous milestone.

Other out-of-game updates include the announcement of the first Fontaine OST album “Fountain of Belleau” releasing soon and a Genshin Impact concert roadshow involving 11 cities across the world. Greetings from the English voice cast were also broadcast, further elevating the celebration.