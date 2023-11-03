Check out the Genshin Impact 4.2 Livestream Primogem Redemption Codes here! Genshin Impact 4.2 brings Wriothesley, Neuvillette, and more!

The Genshin Impact Version 4.2 Special Program Livestream brought Primogem Redemption Codes! If you want to roll for the Hydro Archon Furina, you'll make good use of these Primogem Codes! All three Redemption Codes from the Genshin Impact Version 4.2 Special Program can be found below.

The VOD of the livestream can be viewed on the official Genshin Impact YouTube channel.

Genshin Impact Version 4.2 Special Program Redemption Codes

Here are the Special Redemption codes revealed during the Genshin Impact Version 4.2 Special Program:

VA97KJNF24UV – 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore – 100 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wit – 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora

With the three codes, you’ll get a total of 300 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores, 5 Hero’s Wits, and 50,000 Mora.

Move quickly, since these codes are only available for a short amount of time after they are revealed! You can redeem these Genshin Impact codes on the official site. Clicking each link will also automatically claim it if you are currently logged in to your HoYoverse account.

Genshin Impact Version 4.2

This update will add the Hydro Archon Furina, or Focalors, as a playable character. Apart from her, the first Fontainian character we met, Charlotte, will also be playable on this update as a 4-star character.

The Traveler's adventure in Fontaine continues in Genshin Impact 4.2, with a chilling trailer to boot. Archon Quest Chapter IV Act IV “Masquerade of the Guilty” goes live this patch.