Check out the Genshin Impact 4.3 Livestream Primogem Redemption Codes here! Genshin Impact 4.3 brings Wriothesley, Neuvillette, and more!

The Genshin Impact Version 4.3 Special Program Livestream brought Primogem Redemption Codes! If you want to roll for Navia, you’ll make good use of these Primogem Codes! All three Redemption Codes from the Genshin Impact Version 4.3 Special Program can be found below.

The VOD of the livestream can be viewed on the official Genshin Impact YouTube channel.

Genshin Impact Version 4.3 Special Program Redemption Codes

Here are the Special Redemption codes revealed during the Genshin Impact Version 4.2 Special Program:

RS99D5LVTM6V – 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore UBRQC4MCT4PZ – 100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit 8BQ9CMMVS5P – 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora

With the three codes, you’ll get a total of 300 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores, 5 Hero’s Wits, and 50,000 Mora.

Move quickly, since these codes are only available for a short amount of time after they are revealed! You can redeem these Genshin Impact codes on the official site. Clicking each link will also automatically claim it if you are currently logged in to your HoYoverse account.

What’s New in Genshin Impact Version 4.3

This update will add two new characters, the 5-star Navia and 4-star Chevreuse. Navia will be available in the first half of the update, alongside Kamisato Ayaka. Chevreuse will be a featured 4-star character in the second half, on Raiden Shogun’s and Yoimiya’s banners.

Two new Artifact Sets have also been added.

New Playable Character – Navia

“Helm of the Radiant Rose” Navia is a 5-star Geo character slated to be playable on Genshin Impact Version 4.3. Her weapon is a Claymore. Navia will be the first 5-star Geo character to be released almost two years ago in Version 2.3. Considering all Geo characters including 4-stars, the most recent one was Yun Jin back in Version 2.4.

New Playable Character – Chevreuse

“Executor of Justice” Chevreuse is a 4-star Pyro Polearm character. Before her official reveal she was only previously mentioned in character voicelines, particularly by Freminet and Wriothesley. She is Ousia-aligned and her affiliation lies with the Special Security and Surveillance Patrol as its captain.