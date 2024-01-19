Check out the Genshin Impact 4.4 Livestream Primogem Redemption Codes here! Genshin Impact 4.4 brings Xianyun, Gaming, and more!

The Genshin Impact Version 4.4 Special Program Livestream brought Primogem Redemption Codes! If you want to roll for the Xianyun, also known as Cloud Retainer, you'll make good use of these Primogem Codes! All three Redemption Codes from the Genshin Impact Version 4.4 Special Program can be found below.

The VOD of the livestream can be viewed on the official Genshin Impact YouTube channel.

Genshin Impact Version 4.2 Special Program Redemption Codes

Here are the Special Redemption codes revealed during the Genshin Impact Version 4.2 Special Program:

BBQ8AZHUH2CZ – 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore MT88AYHCZ2UR – 100 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wit FA9QAGYDZJEV – 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora

With the three codes, you’ll get a total of 300 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores, 5 Hero’s Wits, and 50,000 Mora.

Move quickly, since these codes are only available for a short amount of time after they are revealed! You can redeem these Genshin Impact codes on the official site. Clicking each link will also automatically claim it if you are currently logged in to your HoYoverse account.

Genshin Impact Version 4.4

This update introduces two new playable characters: Gaming, a 4-star Pyro Claymore character, and Xianyun, a 5-star Wind Catalyst character. Xianyun may be more familiar to players as her adeptus moniker: Cloud Retainer.

Genshin Impact 4.4 also adds Chenyu Vale, a new area within Liyue with unique landscapes and mechanics never before seen. It also has a new boss, the Solitary Suanni!