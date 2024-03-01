The Genshin Impact Version 4.5 Special Program Livestream brought Primogem Redemption Codes! If you want to roll for the Chiori, you'll make good use of these Primogem Codes! All three Redemption Codes from the Genshin Impact Version 4.5 Special Program can be found below.
The VOD of the livestream can be viewed on the official Genshin Impact YouTube channel.
Genshin Impact Version 4.5 Special Program Redemption Codes
Here are the Special Redemption codes revealed during the Genshin Impact Version 4.2 Special Program:
- DAKTDBWTZTYR – 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
- AT3BDSWTYBKD – 100 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wit
- 5TKAUAWAGBJR – 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora
With the three codes, you’ll get a total of 300 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores, 5 Hero’s Wits, and 50,000 Mora.
Move quickly, since these codes are only available for a short amount of time after they are revealed! You can redeem these Genshin Impact codes on the official site. Clicking each link will also automatically claim it if you are currently logged in to your HoYoverse account.
Genshin Impact Version 4.5
This update introduces one new playable characters: Chiori, the famous tailor from Fontaine!
“Chiori's really good with her hands! Whenever I try on a new outfit, she always does up my hair too — it's all part of the package, she says! Hehe, I just love it when she brushes my fur…”
— Kirara
Chiori is a Geo 5-star character wielding a Sword. She will become playable on Genshin Impact Version 4.5.
We meet her in Fontaine, and she has been featured in major events set in Fontaine. She is the owner of “Chioriya Boutique,” and is a tailor renowned in the region. Her Constellation is “Cisoria,” literally meaning Scissors in Latin. Chiori's birthday is on August 17th. Her Ascension Stat is Bonus CRIT Rate%, gaining up to 19.2% at max Ascension. Read more about Chiori here!