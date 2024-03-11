Arlecchino, codenamed “The Knave” of the Fatui, has been officially revealed as a playable character in Genshin Impact. Check out the drip marketing for Arlecchino and the official reveal posted on HoYoverse accounts.
“Dire Balemoon” Arlecchino Reveal
"Fate grants favors to no one. Only those who would fight it with every ounce of their being may earn the right to challenge it."
— Pierro, "The Jester"#GenshinImpact #GenshinImpact4ꓸ5 #Arlecchino
◆ Name: Arlecchino
◆ Title: Dire Balemoon
◆ Head of the House of the Hearth… pic.twitter.com/YxKBbpSlpw
— Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) March 11, 2024
The Knave, more known as Arlecchino, will be a playable character in Genshin Impact Version 4.6. We have known of her existence for a long time, and she was also a key player in many of the events in the Fontaine Archon Quest. Through the Fontainian stories, we find out that she is also the “Father of the House of the Hearth” to Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet.
As revealed by the Arlecchino drip marketing, she is a 5-star Pyro character. Her Constellation is “Ignis Purgatorius,” meaning “Cleansing Fire.”
In-game, she was first mentioned in quest dialogue in Version 2.4, all the way back in January 2022. In Version 2.8, gender-specific pronouns and titles were changed to denote the fact that Arlecchino is female; prior to this update, she was referred to as “Lord Arlecchino,” and was changed to “Lady Arlecchino” after the update.
Her first on-screen appearance happened in Version 4.1, as she plays a
Who are the Arlecchino Voice Actors?
Arlecchino's VA for the English voiceover is Erin Yvette. Some of her previous roles include Snow White from The Wolf Among Us, Chelsea Stevens from Firewatch, Nightingale and Summer from Path to Nowhere, and Sophia and Yoko Hiromine from Shin Megami Tensei V.
Arlecchino is voiced by Mori Nanako in the Japanese voiceover. Her previous roles include Madama Butterfly from Bayonetta 3, Kirsty from Dragalia Lost, Figure from Soul Hackers 2, and Mary Jane Watson for the Japanese dub of Marvel's Spider-Man.
Arlecchino Official Introduction – Solitary Balemoon in a Sky of Fading Stars
To this day, Arlecchino still recalls that night when she was first appointed as a Harbinger.
Up the stairs and down the long gallery, with naught to see through the windows but a world of ice and snow without end.
The biting wind wailed loudly, now as mirthful laughter, now as somber farewell—
With a start, Arlecchino came to, the hallucinations of her memory mingling with the sounds of real-life conversation that surrounded her.
The hearthfire burned with vigor, its gentle warmth pervading the room, and its red light glowed on the children's faces, lighting up their innocent, unaffected smiles. If some uninformed passerby were to stumble in at this precise moment, they would surely mistake the scene before them for that of an ordinary, happy family.
But just as Arlecchino raised her steaming cup to take a sip of scalding-hot black tea, the clock began to chime — and within an instant, the laughter and cheer that filled the room were banished. The flames flickered so that for a moment the light faltered, the faces of all present cast in somber expression.
Placing her cup back down, Arlecchino stood up, and in a calm, measured tone, called out several names:
“Chapleau, you're with Lyney. Retrieve the required intelligence. Foltz, you and Filliol are on guard duty. Stay back and tend to the Hearth…”
“Yes, ‘Father.'”
Without a redundant syllable, nor a hint of hesitation, they answered as one.
Not long after, the fire had dwindled and the house fallen utterly silent, with nothing to be seen but a single shaft of infiltrating moonlight, peeking through a gap in the curtains upon a cup of gradually cooling tea.
Arlecchino will be a playable character in Genshin Impact Version 4.6.