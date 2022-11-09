By XC Enriquez · 8 min read

This article keeps track of which Genshin Impact 5-star characters are likely to get a rerun in the near future, so scroll down and see which Genshin Impact banners you should be saving your Primogems for.

Note that character reruns can be expected approximately every year (the limit so far is 400 days), but with the increasing roster of characters, this can be unreliable. This only serves as a tracker for who’s most likely to get a rerun. Version 3.0 debuted the new schedule in banners in which four five-star characters have their banners in the same patch, and this may be par for the course for the near future.

Without further ado, here are five characters who are likely to get a rerun banner within the next few months. Each character’s 5-star weapon, if applicable, can also be expected to run alongside the character.

Upcoming Genshin Impact Rerun Banners

Yae Miko – 266 Days

Yae Miko became playable with Version 2.5, which happened earlier this year in March. Since then, she hasn’t had a rerun yet. Granted, she hasn’t waited that long, but she is on the list, with fellow Inazuman characters Raiden Shogun and Sangonomiya Kokomi hot on her trail.

Yae Miko is a 5-star Electro Catalyst, who can both be an off-field DPS and Electro applicator due to her Elemental Skill. She can also be a primary DPS since her Elemental Burst recharges all three totems from her Elemental Skill, allowing for smooth skill rotations.

Luckily for Yae Miko wanters, she is rumored to be involved in an event in Genshin Impact Version 3.2, so her banner can be expected by then.

Shenhe – 308 Days

Shenhe hasn’t had a rerun since she was introduced January this year. That was Version 2.4, and while it hasn’t been a long time, the gaps between some characters’ featured banners have been shorter than Shenhe’s wait. For example, the character released before her, Arataki Itto, had a rerun only after less than 7 months.

Shenhe is primarily a support for Cryo characters, providing huge damage buffs from her Elemental Skill. Not only this, but she also lowers the Cryo and Physical RES of enemies with her Elemental Burst. If your team revolves around Cryo DMG, then you’re sure to appreciate Shenhe as a member of your team.

Hu Tao – 372 Days

Hu Tao is also likely to get a Genshin Impact banner in the near future. She was last available in the second half of Version 2.2 last November 2021. That was her first (and only) rerun since her release in the third phase of Version 1.3. The gap between her release and her rerun was 8 months, which leads many to believe that it’s high time for another banner for the 77th Director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor.

Hu Tao is a Pyro DPS, whose gameplay famously revolves around how low her HP is. Her playstyle is notorious for rewarding cancels in the middle of her combos, whether by jumping or dashing. She is best used in Vaporize comps (with Xingqiu, for example) or Melt. If you decide that Hu Tao is the character your party is missing, then look forward to her rerun banner inbound.

Hu Tao will hit the 400-day limit in Version 3.2. Due to this, her rerun banner is highly speculated soon.

Childe / Tartaglia – 392 Days

Our resident Fatui Harbinger Childe, or Tartaglia, hasn’t seen a rerun banner since the first phase of Version 2.2 last October 2021. He was also the third new character to be introduced in the game. He made his debut in Version 1.1 on November 11, 2020 and has had been the featured 5-star character three times since (including his release banner). As a side note, this was the longest that Childe has gone without being featured – the gaps between his banners has never been more than four patches apart.

The Hydro bow user fills the role of DPS in your team, but might take a while to get used to. Don’t let the Bow weapon deceive you, as his Elemental Skill allows him to switch stances and dual wield knives instead. With that, if you need a consistent Hydro damage dealer in your team, Childe may just be your best bet.

Childe will also hit the 400-day limit by Version 3.2, so his rerun banner can also be expected soon.

Eula – 350 Days

The Spindrift Knight herself, Eula, had her last banner in Version 2.3, alongside Albedo. Unlike the Alchemist though, Eula only had to wait about half a year since her release in Version 1.5 to get a rerun. This doesn’t change the fact that we haven’t seen the Queen of Physical Damage featured in a long time. Both times, Eula’s banner was tied to in-game events. So, the next time we see her, it might be because of her involvement in an event.

Eula is one of, if not the, best sources of physical damage in the game. Her playstyle generally revolves around her Elemental Burst, which has the potential to deal an insane amount of damage if used properly. Her being a claymore user also means that she can break shields like a hot knife on butter. If you like seeing big numbers or want the best Physical DMG dealer in the game, waiting for Eula’s next featured banner should be your next move.

Raiden Shogun – 246 Days

The Electro archon, Raiden Shogun has waited quite a long time since her last banner. She was last featured on Version 2.5, at the same time as Sangonomiya Kokomi and one phase after Yae Miko’s release. There is also a pattern of Archons being featured in recent banners, presumably to give new players a shot at adding each to their party. This began with Zhongli at the beginning of 3.0, then followed by Venti in 3.1. Nahida, the Dendro Archon, is scheduled for a Version 3.2 release, so going by the pattern, Raiden Shogun should be featured in one of the Genshin Impact banners by Version 3.3.

Raiden, like the rest of the Archons, take on a supportive role at C0. Her Elemental Skill gives the entire party, including other players in co-op, Electro application on any damage. The easy prerequisite of “just deal damage” makes Raiden Shogun a very straightforward character when played as a support. Once granted the DEF shred from her C2, she gains the potential to be an effective DPS character. Electro is a reaction-focused element, and Raiden Shogun provides plenty of applications to match all your Supercharged or Energized needs.

Kamisato Ayato – 224 Days

Kamisato Ayato has not yet had a rerun since his release in Version 2.6, which was March this year. He was the featured 5-star before the extended Ayaka banner, which lasted twice as long as it was supposed to be. His sister’s extended banner inflated Ayato’s waiting time by several weeks, but luckily for those that missed him the first time, a rerun banner for Ayato is speculated in Version 3.3.

Ayato, a Hydro Sword character, is meant to be a main DPS in a party. His Elemental Skill allows for consistent Hydro application, and the attack speed buff plus its own Hydro application makes him a reliable unit in Freeze comps. Now that Dendro is in the picture, he can also be used in Hyperbloom parties. Off-field, his Elemental Burst becomes more useful, applying Hydro and buffing the on-field character’s attack speed, and he meshes well with Ayaka in a team, to no one’s surprise.

Speculation suggests that Ayato will have a rerun in Version 3.3, mostly due to the leaked Spiral Abyss buffs. Another reason for the speculation was that the free event weapon in that version was a sword, which serves none of the characters above.

