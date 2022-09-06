Genshin Impact: Banners and Character Reruns to Expect

This article keeps track of which Genshin Impact 5-star characters are likely to get a rerun in the near future, so scroll down and see which Genshin Impact banners you should be saving your Primogems for.

Note that character reruns can be expected approximately every year (the limit so far is 400 days), but with the increasing roster of characters, this can be unreliable. This only serves as a tracker for who’s most likely to get a rerun. Version 3.0 debuted the new schedule in banners in which four five-star characters have their banners in the same patch, and this may be par for the course for the near future.

Without further ado, here are five characters who are likely to get a rerun banner within the next few months. Each character’s 5-star weapon, if applicable, can also be expected to run alongside the character. There are also some honorable mentions at the end, for leaked or rumored but unconfirmed reruns.

5. Yae Miko – 202 Days

Yae Miko became playable with Version 2.5, which happened earlier this year on March. Since then, she hasn’t had a rerun yet. Granted, she hasn’t waited that long, but she is on the list, with fellow Inazuman characters Raiden Shogun and Sangonomiya Kokomi hot on her trail.

Yae Miko is a 5 star Electro Catalyst, which can be an off-field DPS and Electro applicator due to her Elemental Skill. She can also be a primary DPS, since her Elemental Burst recharges all three totems from her Elemental Skill, allowing for smooth skill rotations.

Luckily for Yae Miko wanters, she is rumored to be involved in an event in Version 3.2, making a featured banner of her by then very plausible.

4. Shenhe – 244 Days

Shenhe hasn’t had a rerun since she was introduced January this year. That was Version 2.4, and while it hasn’t been a long time, the gaps between some characters’ featured banners have been shorter than Shenhe’s wait. For example, the character released before her, Arataki Itto, had a rerun only after less than 7 months.

Shenhe is primarily a support for Cryo characters, providing huge damage buffs from her Elemental Skill. Not only this, but she also lowers the Cryo and Physical RES of enemies with her Elemental Burst. If your team revolves around Cryo DMG, then you’re sure to appreciate Shenhe as a member of your team.

3. Albedo – 286 Days

For a character released in the earlier days of the game, it’s puzzling how Albedo has only been featured twice. Since his release in the first half of Version 1.2, Albedo has only gotten one rerun, and it was during the first half of Version 2.3 which puts the gap between the two banners at a staggering 10 months. For now though, the Geo Alchemist might have to wait an identical amount of time before he becomes featured again.

Albedo is primarily built as an off-field DPS, capable of dealing damage even if he’s not on the field through the Geo Construct from his Elemental Skill. His Elemental Burst, on the other hand, makes him a great fit in teams that play around amplification reactions like Vaporize or Melt since it buffs the Elemental Mastery of the entire party. Additionally, his Elemental Skill produces a platform that raises you up, which is not only a huge help during exploring, but also fun to ride on, too. If any of these points sound appealing to you, maybe it’s in your best interest to save your pulls for him.

2. Hu Tao – 308 Days

Hu Tao is also likely to get a rerun banner in the near future. She was last available in the second half of Version 2.2 last November 2021. That was her first (and only) rerun since her release in the third phase of Version 1.3. The gap between her release and her rerun was 8 months, which leads many to believe that it’s high time for another banner for the 77th Director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor.

Hu Tao is a Pyro DPS, whose gameplay famously revolves around how low her HP is. Her playstyle is notorious for rewarding cancels in the middle of her combos, whether by jumping or dashing. She is best used in Vaporize comps (with Xingqiu, for example) or Melt. If you decide that Hu Tao is the character your party is missing, then look forward to her rerun banner inbound.

Hu Tao will hit the 400-day limit in Version 3.2. Her banner can be expected on or before that patch.

1. Childe / Tartaglia – 328 Days

Our resident Fatui Harbinger Childe, or Tartaglia, hasn’t seen a rerun banner since the first phase of Version 2.2 last October 2021. He was also the third new character to be introduced in the game. He made his debut in Version 1.1 on November 11, 2020, and has had been the featured 5-star character three times since (including his release banner). As a side note, this was the longest that Childe has gone without being featured – the gaps between his banners has never been more than four patches apart.

The Hydro bow user fills the role of DPS in your team, but might take a while to get used to. Don’t let the Bow weapon deceive you, as his Elemental Skill allows him to switch stances and dual wield knives instead. With that, if you need a consistent Hydro damage dealer in your team, Childe may just be your best bet.

Childe will also hit the 400 day limit by Version 3.2, so a rerun of his banner by then would most likely happen.

Honorable Mentions

Eula – 286 Days

The Spindrift Knight herself, Eula, had her last banner in Version 2.3, alongside Albedo. Unlike the Alchemist though, Eula only had to wait about half a year since her release in Version 1.5 to get a rerun. This doesn’t change the fact that we haven’t seen the Queen of Physical Damage featured in a long time. Both times, Eula’s banner was tied to in-game events. So, the next time we see her, it might be because of her involvement in an event.

Eula is one of, if not the, best sources of physical damage in the game. Her playstyle generally revolves around her Elemental Burst, which has the potential to deal an insane amount of damage if used properly. Her being a claymore user also means that she can break shields like a hot knife on butter. If you like seeing big numbers or want the best Physical DMG dealer in the game, waiting for Eula’s next featured banner should be your next move.

She is rumored to have a rerun in Version 3.1, due to her heavy involvement in a Mondstadt-related event called “Wind and Wine.”

Venti – 160 Days

It hasn’t been long since the Anemo Archon Venti had a rerun, since we last saw him in Version 2.6. However, a pattern as well as an event suggests that Venti will also have his rerun soon.

Venti was considered one of the core party members in the earlier days of the game, and for good reason. His Elemental Burst provides good crowd control as well as multiple proc-s of Swirl, and with limited choices back then, Venti was the best character that provided all of these. Unfortunately, with the release of characters like Kaedehara Kazuha, Venti has been overshadowed as the Anemo support, but he’s still a good member to have in your arsenal, especially against those Abyss floors where you have to protect the Ley Line.

Similar to Eula, the justification for his suspected rerun on Version 3.1 is the “Wind and Wine” event, as well as the fact that the Raiden Shogun is also rumored to have her rerun on Version 3.2, and with Zhongli having a banner right now in Version 3.0, Venti would complete the “Archon Bingo,” giving new players a shot at having the Archons one after another.

For more Genshin Impact news, click here.