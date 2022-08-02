Genshin Impact: Character Reruns to Expect

This article keeps track of which Genshin Impact 5-star characters are likely to get a rerun in the near future, so scroll down and see who you should be saving your Primogems for.

Note that character reruns can be expected every year (365 days), but with the increasing roster of characters, this can be unreliable. This only serves as a tracker for who’s most likely to get a rerun. Without any changes to the Wish banner mechanics, it might take longer for reruns in the future. That being said, the banners might receive some changes really soon.

Without further ado, here are five characters who are likely to get a rerun banner within the next few months. Each character’s 5-star weapon, if applicable, can also be expected to run alongside the character. There are also some honorable mentions at the end, for leaked or rumored but unconfirmed reruns.

5. Shenhe – 209 Days

Shenhe hasn’t had a rerun since she was introduced January this year. That was Version 2.4, and while it hasn’t been a long time, the gaps between some characters’ featured banners have been shorter than Shenhe’s wait. For example, the character released before her, Arataki Itto, had a rerun only after less than 7 months.

Shenhe is primarily a support for Cryo characters, providing huge damage buffs from her Elemental Skill. Not only this, but she also lowers the Cryo and Physical RES of enemies with her Elemental Burst. If your team revolves around Cryo DMG, then you’re sure to appreciate Shenhe as a member of your team.

4. Eula – 251 Days

The Spindrift Knight herself, Eula, had her last banner in Version 2.3, alongside Albedo. Unlike the Alchemist though, Eula only had to wait about half a year since her release in Version 1.5 to get a rerun. This doesn’t change the fact that we haven’t seen the Queen of Physical Damage featured in a long time. Both times, Eula’s banner was tied to in-game events. So, the next time we see her, it might be because of her involvement in an event.

Eula is one of, if not the, best sources of physical damage in the game. Her playstyle generally revolves around her Elemental Burst, which has the potential to deal an insane amount of damage if used properly. Her being a claymore user also means that she can break shields like a hot knife on butter. If you like seeing big numbers or want the best Physical DMG dealer in the game, waiting for Eula’s next featured banner should be your next move.

3. Albedo – 251 Days

For a character released in the earlier days of the game, it’s puzzling how Albedo has only been featured twice. Since his release in the first half of Version 1.2, Albedo has only gotten one rerun, and it was during the first half of Version 2.3 which puts the gap between the two banners at a staggering 10 months. For now though, the Geo Alchemist might have to wait an identical amount of time before he becomes featured again.

Albedo is primarily built as an off-field DPS, capable of dealing damage even if he’s not on the field through the Geo Construct from his Elemental Skill. His Elemental Burst, on the other hand, makes him a great fit in teams that play around amplification reactions like Vaporize or Melt since it buffs the Elemental Mastery of the entire party. Additionally, his Elemental Skill produces a platform that raises you up, which is not only a huge help during exploring, but also fun to ride on, too. If any of these points sound appealing to you, maybe it’s in your best interest to save your pulls for him.

2. Hu Tao – 273 Days

Hu Tao is also likely to get a rerun banner in the near future. She was last available in the second half of Version 2.2 last November 2021. That was her first (and only) rerun since her release in the third phase of Version 1.3. The gap between her release and her rerun was 8 months, which leads many to believe that it’s high time for another banner for the 77th Director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor.

Hu Tao is a Pyro DPS, whose gameplay famously revolves around how low her HP is. Her playstyle is notorious for rewarding cancels in the middle of her combos, whether by jumping or dashing. She is best used in Vaporize comps (with Xingqiu, for example) or Melt. If you decide that Hu Tao is the character your party is missing, then look forward to her rerun banner inbound.

1. Childe / Tartaglia – 293 Days

Our resident Fatui Harbinger Childe, or Tartaglia, hasn’t seen a rerun banner since the first phase of Version 2.2 last October 2021. He was also the third new character to be introduced in the game. He made his debut in Version 1.1 on November 11, 2020, and has had been the featured 5-star character three times since (including his release banner). As a side note, this was the longest that Childe has gone without being featured – the gaps between his banners has never been more than four patches apart.

The Hydro bow user fills the role of DPS in your team, but might take a while to get used to. Don’t let the Bow weapon deceive you, as his Elemental Skill allows him to switch stances and dual wield knives instead. With that, if you need a consistent Hydro damage dealer in your team, Childe may just be your best bet.

Honorable Mentions

Ganyu – 189 Days

It has been a while since the best Cryo damage dealer in the game, Ganyu, has been featured. Saying this, she’s no stranger to waiting long. Since her release in Version 1.2 on January 21st, 2021, she had to wait more than a year to get a rerun on Version 2.4. The only reason she’s an “honorable mention” instead of a part of the list above is because it’s speculated that she will have a featured banner during Version 3.0.

The workaholic secretary of Yuehai Pavilion is certainly that once she joins your party. Since her release, she has been the premier damage source for many players not only because of her raw damage output, but also because of her flexibility. Ganyu plays a role wherever Cryo plays a role: whether Melt or Freeze. She can also be an off-field damage dealer and Cryo applier with her Elemental Burst.

If you want to play Genshin Impact on Easy Mode, Ganyu is your best bet.

Zhongli – 189 Days

The Geo Archon has seen his fair share of featured banners, and this is thanks to his stable role as a support and shield provider. Introduced in Version 1.1, Zhongli has been in three banners, and the longest he’s had to wait was about 9 months. The last time he was seen was also in Version 2.4, like Ganyu. And like our horned cocogoat, it seems like a Zhongli banner is inbound in Version 2.4 if the leaks prove accurate.

Zhongli is well known for his thicc shield, but he can also act as either a Physical DPS or a Burst Support. For those picking him for his shield, pairing him with Xingqiu or Beidou will make the shield unbreakable due to the damage reduction that either character provides through their Skill and/or Burst. Building HP for the shield can also benefit the Burst Support playstyle, as one of his passive Talents

Gameplay for the Physical DPS is simple: hit Normal Attack. If you really want to min-max the playstyle, there are ways to improve the damage output by canceling his combo with a dash or a jump.

