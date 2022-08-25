Genshin Impact: Cyno Skills, Materials, Talents, and More

After being revealed two years ago, Cyno is now only a few weeks away. Read along for his skills, talents, materials, and more here.

His ascension stat is Crit DMG, earning up to 38.4% after his final ascension. He is a 5 star Polearm character. His title is “Judicator of Secrets,” and he is also known as General Mahamatra.

Cyno Materials

Cyno Ascension Materials

To fully level up Cyno from level 1 to level 90, these are all the materials he needs. All drops are farmable as of Version 3.0, but the Scarab will only be obtainable after the Version 3.1 update.

168 Scarab

Primary Ascension Materials (drops from Oceanid and Hydro Hypostasis): 1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver 9 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment 9 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk 9 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone

Samachurl drops: 18 Divining Scroll 30 Sealed Scroll 36 Forbidden Curse Scroll

Electro Regisvine drops: 46 Thunderclap Fruitcore

420,000 Mora

412 Hero’s Wit + 2 Wanderer’s Advice (or equivalent EXP)

Cyno Talent Materials

Each of Cyno’s three battle talents require the following materials to be ascended to level 10. All of these materials can be obtained as of Version 3.0.

Samachurl drops: 6 Divining Scroll 22 Sealed Scroll 31 Forbidden Curse Scroll

Talent Level-Up Materials: 3 Teachings of Admonition 21 Guide to Admonition 38 Philosophies of Admonition

Magatsu Mitake Narukami no Mikoto (Raiden Shogun) Weekly Boss Drops: 6 Mudra of the Malefic General

1 Crown of Insight

1.6525 million Mora

Cyno Skills

Normal Attack: Invoker’s Spear

Normal Attack

Performs up to four consecutive spear strikes.

Charged Attack

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way.

Plunging Attack

Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Chasmic Soulfarer

Performs a swift thrust, dealing Electro DMG to opponents along the path.

When Cyno is under the Pactsworn Pathclearer state triggered by Sacred Rite: Wolf’s Swiftness, he will instead unleash a Mortuary Rite that deals thunderous AoE Electro DMG and extends the duration of Pactsworn Pathclearer.

“This judgment brooks no choice. There is no rejection or acceptance here… We have both long been bound up in this conviction.”

Elemental Burst: Wolf’s Swiftness

Calls upon a divine spirit to possess him, morphing into the Pactsworn Pathclearer.

Pactsworn Pathclearer

Cyno’s Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks will be converted to Electro DMG that cannot be overriden.

Cyno’s Elemental Mastery and resistance to interruption will increase, and he gains immunity to Electro-Charged DMG.

This effect will be cancelled when Cyno leaves the field and lasts a maximum of 18s.

“The secret rituals passed down within the ancient nation are as a final judgment to the General Mahamatra. Whether now or in the past, whether great storm or serpent, none shall shake the majesty of the law.”

Cyno Passive Talents

The Gift of Silence

Gains 25% more rewards when dispatched on a Sumeru Expedition for 20 hours.

Featherfall Judgment

When Cyno is in the Pactsworn Pathclearer state activated by Sacred Rite: Wolf’s Swiftness, Cyno will enter the Endseer stance at intervals. If he activates Secret Rite: Chasmic Soulfarer while affected by this stance, he will activate the Judication effect, increasing the DMG of this Secret Rite: Chasmic Soulfarer by 35%, and firing off 3 Duststalker Bolts that deal 50% of Cyno’s ATK as Electro DMG.

Duststalker Bolt DMG is considered Elemental Skill DMG.

Authority Over the Nine Bows

Cyno’s DMG values will be increased based on his Elemental Mastery as follows:

Pactsworn Pathclearer’s Normal Attack DMG is increased by 100% of his Elemental Mastery.

Duststalker Bolt DMG from his Ascension Talent Featherfall Judgment is increased by 250% of his Elemental Mastery.

Cyno Constellations

Cyno’s Constellation is called Lupus Aureus.

Ordinance: Unceasing Vigil

After using Sacred Rite: Wolf’s Swiftness, Cyno’s Normal Attack SPD will be increased by 20% for 10s. If the Judication effect of the Ascension Talent Featherfall Judgment is triggered during Secret Rite: Chasmic Soulfarer, the duration of this increase will be refreshed.

You need to unlock the Passive Talent “Featherfall Judgment.”

Ceremony: Homecoming of Spirits

When Cyno’s Normal Attacks hit opponents, his Normal Attack CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG will be increased by 3% and 6% respectively for 4s. This effect can be triggered once every 0.1s. Max 5 stacks. Each stack’s duration is counted independently.

Precept: Lawful Enforcer

Increases the Level of Sacred Rite: Wolf’s Swiftness by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Austerity: Forbidding Guard

When Cyno is in the Pactsworn Pathclearer state triggered by Sacred Rite: Wolf’s Swiftness, after he triggers Electro-Charged, Overloaded, Quicken, Hyperbloom, an Electro Swirl or an Electro Crystallization reaction, he will restore 3 Elemental Energy for all nearby party members (except himself.)

This effect can occur 5 times within one use of Sacred Rite: Wolf’s Swiftness.

Funerary Rite: The Passing of Starlight

Increases the Level of Secret Rite: Chasmic Soulfarer by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Raiment: Just Scales

After using Sacred Rite: Wolf’s Swiftness or triggering Judication, Cyno will gain 4 stacks of the “Day of the Jackal” effect. When he hits opponents with Normal Attacks, he will consume 1 stack of “Day of the Jackal” to trigger one Duststalker Bolt. Day of the Jackal lasts for 8s. Max 8 stacks. 1 stack can be consumed every 0.4s. This effect will be canceled once Pactsworn Pathclearer ends.

You must unlock the Passive Talent “Featherfall Judgment.”

Other Cyno Details

Special Dish – Duel Soul

Cyno’s special dish is called Duel Soul, obtained by cooking Tahchin with Cyno.

Effect: Restores 34% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 980 HP every 5s for 30s.

Restores 34% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 980 HP every 5s for 30s. Description: Cyno’s specialty. The golden grains of rice have been piled up like a most remarkable hill. As you scoop out a chunk and place the fragrant meat into your mouth, an impulse you cannot name rises within your chest — a desire to whip out your Genius Invokation deck and duel!

This information are all taken from Honey Impact. For more Genshin Impact 3.1 news, click here.