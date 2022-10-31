Genshin Impact – Faruzan Official Reveal

HoYoverse’s drip marketing for Genshin Impact Version 3.3 reveal a character named Faruzan as a playable character.

Faruzan Announcement

As of now, we know next to nothing about this lady named Faruzan. Her title, “Enigmatic Machinist,” is really fitting in this case. Her other title, “Haravatat Household Name,” tells us more about her. She is a person of the Akademiya, as Haravatat is one of its Darshans. In particular, the school of Haravatat studies semiotics, including linguistics and ancient runes. We see dark hues woven into Faruzan’s skirt, perhaps as a nod to Haravatat’s color, black.

We’ve already met a student of this Darshan: Al-haitham.

— Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) October 31, 2022

Another hint given to us is her Astrolabe name “Flosculi Implexi,” where “flosculi” means flower. Shapes reminiscent of flowers are already visible in her skirt, but if this references flowers in some form in her kit, there’s no way to know for sure right now.

She is speculated to be a Bow character, making her the first 4-star Anemo Bow in the game, and second overall following only Venti. Again, we’ll have to wait for the official reveal or some more information to confirm this fact.

Description: “Simple machines, mysterious world”

“Much of the content found within this book originates from Madam Faruzan’s theories and manuscripts. It is our hope that future generations of scholars will remember her name when she returns to the Akademiya.” — Quote from the book “Introduction to Ancient Machines.” This text was released almost a century ago and is still on the Kshahrewar’s essential reading list today.

There is a legend circulating among the Kshahrewar students:

If you have failed your mechanics exams and do not dare ask for remedial lessons from your displeased tutor, you can make your way to Haravatat next door and ask Madam Faruzan for some tips.

There is no need to prepare a gift. Just remember to show sincerity and humility, and call her “Madam” respectfully. That will be sufficient to get into the living encyclopedia of mechanics’ good graces.

Madam Faruzan’s explanations are simple to understand yet insightful, and her in-depth knowledge really makes people wonder if she had a hand in writing the syllabus. Her guidance will help resolve the most daunting problems, though there remain two problems that all students must overcome on their own:

The first is how to hide their surprise when they see her youthful appearance.

The second is to refrain from asking her why she has been shunned in Haravatat despite having such erudition, and whether she should consider joining Kshahrewar.

If you are unfortunate enough to commit one of these faux pas, you shall bear witness to rhetoric worthy of a household name in Haravatat, especially when in the field of criticizing and reprimanding others.