Meet Freminet, one of the first few playable characters from Fontaine in Genshin Impact! Freminet is expected to be playable on Genshin Impact Version 4.0.

“Yearning for Unseen Depths” Freminet Reveal

Freminet is the younger brother of the twins Lyney and Lynette. Freminet made his first appearance in official media in the recent Overture Teaser: The Final Feast video which featured characters for the Fontaine chapter of the main quest.

He is a Cryo character according to the official Freminet reveal. These are supplemented with unofficial information that he is a 4-star Claymore. His weapon is likely to be correct as he is seen wielding The Bell in his character card. His Astrolabe name is Automaton, and his affiliation is “Renowned Diver of the Court of Fontaine.”

The multiple references to diving led the community to believe that he's named after Sieur Fréminet, the inventor of the first diving dress using a compressed-air reservoir.

Lynette, Lyney, and Freminet are all expected to become playable come Genshin Impact Version 4.0, scheduled on August 16, 2023.

Who are the Freminet voice actors?

Paul Castro Jr. provides Freminet's English voiceover. He's known for voicing Clifford in the Clifford the Big Red Dog video games as well as Tinkskull Tinkerer in Legends of Runeterra.

Shunichi Toki does Freminet in the Japanese voiceover. Also a singer, Toki has held roles like Yuki Rurikawa in A3!, Kei Tsuzuki from The Idolm@ster SideM, and Hokusai Masaki in the Paradox Live multimedia projects.

Freminet Official Introduction: Alone under the cold light of stars

“Did you see that? As the dove emerged from the hat, the corner of Freminet's mouth turned up very slightly. Imagine how he'd react if we could find a way to make a whole flock of them fly out! After all, as his big brother, it's my duty to make him laugh.”

— Lyney winked as he discussed with Lynette after a rehearsal.

As the realm of Hydro, Fontaine's underwater vistas are positively breathtaking. But not everyone gets to enjoy this mysterious world beneath the waves. Even for those who have mastered the basics, diving can be full of peril to say the least. Among the ranks of able divers, Freminet is renowned for his outstanding professionalism, exceptional ability to stay focused, as well as his abundant maritime knowledge. It's just a shame that, as a classic lone wolf, he never accepts commissions from others.

As the younger brother of Fontaine's famous magical duo Lyney and Lynette, Freminet prefers to stay out of the limelight. Other people's gazes, responses, and comments make him uncomfortable and interrupt the rhythm of his breathing. He prefers instead to slip away and bask in the weightlessness of the ocean, pouring his heart out to a Romaritime Flower.

He looks indifferent, but in fact it's just that his passion never comes back up for air.