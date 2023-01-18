Genshin Impact patch 3.4 has just arrived and it introduces the new character cards Klee and Beidou in Genius Invokation TCG. These brand new cards come with unique abilities that are sure to shake up the meta of Genius Invokation TCG. With that said, it’s time to get to know what these cards do and what interesting decks they can be used in.

Beidou

Normal Attack – Oceanborne

Cost: 2 Black Dice, 1 Electro Dice

Effect: Deal 2 Physical Damage

Elemental Skill – Tidecaller

Cost: 3 Electro Dice

Effect: This character gains “Tidecaller: Surf Embrace.” Prepares Skill: Wavestrider

Tidecaller: Surf Embrace Effect: The next time this character acts, they will immediately use the Skill Wavestrider. While preparing this Skill: Grant 2 Shield points to the character to which this is attached.

Skill: Wavestrider Effect: Prepare for 1 turn. Deal 2 Electro Damage.

Elemental Burst – Strombreaker

Cost: 4 Electro Dice, 3 Energy

Effect: Deal 3 Electro Damage. Create 1 “Thunderbeast’s Targe”

Thunderbeast’s Targe Effect: After your character uses a Normal Attack: Deal 1 Electro DMG. When your character takes at least 3 DMG: Decrease DMG taken by 1. Thunderbeast’s Targe lasts for 2 rounds.

Looking at the face value of the skills of Beidou, it seems that her design is very reminiscent of the previous character cards. Just like most of the character cards, her normal attack requires 2 Black dice and a single dice of her element. This deals 2 Physical damage towards the opponent. This is a pretty standard cost and effect when looking at the other character cards’ Normal Attacks.

However, looking at her Elemental Skill, this is where she starts to have her own niche. Her elemental skill requires two steps to get the most out of it. This is because compared to other character cards, the elemental skill of this character has 2 steps. The first step occurs when it is first activated. On activation, Tidecaller: Surf Embrace is activated and Skill: Wavestrider is prepared. Tidecaller: Surf Embrace gives the character a shield to protect themselves if the opponent chooses to attack. The shield part of the skill is merely to protect the character as they prepare the other skill that will go off next round. This is because the next part of the skill, Wavestrider, can only be activated the following round. During the next round, when Beidou will do an action, Wavestrider will trigger and deal 2 Electro damage. In hindsight, for an Elemental Skill that takes a lot of set up to pull off, 2 Electro Damage is a measly exchange. However, looking at the wider scope of the game, this is reasonable as it lets the player set up the rest of the board using action cards. The extra shield points while preparing also allows Beidou to take some hits.

When looking at her Elemental Burst, it can be said that it is somewhat similar to the Elemental Bursts of character cards such as Yoimiya and Xingqiu in concept. Her Elemental Burst, Stormbreaker, gives the current active character Thunderbeast’s Targe. Thunderbeast’s Targe deals 1 Electro damage each time the current active character uses a Normal Attack. This is very reminiscent of Yoimiya and Xinqiu where their Elemental Burst also gives the current active character an aura that deals elemental damage when the active character uses a Normal Attack or skill. The Elemental Burst of Beidou just like the other characters can be especially useful considering how often it applies the Electro element on opponents.

With an understanding of the kit of Beidou, we can now find the character cards that can synergize with her. Below are the recommended character card compositions that can make use of Beidou as a character card.

Beidou-Ayaka-Fishcl

This team is essentially an Ayaka Superconduct team that constantly deals damage to all units. With how often Ayaka uses her normal attacks, she can make use of Beidou’s Thunderbeast’s Targe from her Elemental Burst. By utilizing this combination of skills often, Ayaka and Beidou can mow down the active character while also dealing damage to the characters on standby. This efficiency in dealing damage makes this combination of characters quite deadly.

Beidou-Yoimiya-Fischl

This team functions like the previous team wherein it puts a character card known for its normal attacks and pairs it up with Beidouo. However, compared to the previous one, this is more focused on messing with the opponent’s strategy. This is because the main reaction utilized in this deck is Overload and this reaction switches the opponent’s character cards around. Instead of slowly mowing down the opponent, what this deck does is that it exhausts the opponent’s resources and makes them think harder than usual.

Klee

Normal Attack – Kaboom!

Cost: 2 Black Dice, 1 Pyro Dice

Effect: Deal 1 Pyro Damage

Charge Attack – Kaboom!

Cost: 2 Black Dice, 1 Pyro Dice

Effect: When the total number of Elemental Dice is even, the Normal Attack to use will be considered a Charged Attack. Deal 1 Pyro Damage.

Elemental Skill – Jumpy Dumpty

Cost: 3 Pyro Dice

Effect: Deal 3 Pyro damage. This character gains “Explosive Spark.”

Explosive Spark Effect: When the character to which this is attached uses a Charged Attack: Spend 1 less Pyro Die and deal +1 DMG. Usage: 1

Elemental Burst – Sparks’n’Splash

Cost: 3 Pyro Dice, 3 Energy

Effect: Deal 3 Pyro Damage. Create 1 “Sparks’n’Splash” on your opponent’s side of the field.

Sparks’n’Splash Effect: Whenever your character uses a skill, deal 2 damage to your active character. Usage: 2

In hindsight, when looking at the entirety of the kit of the character card of Klee, it can get quite confusing as to what this character card was made for. Considering how unique the character card is, it can be difficult to know what the card was meant for. However, looking at it closer, the kit synergizes well with itself considering that each and every part of it affects each other in one way or another. It just so happens that this character card is very unique compared to the others.

The uniqueness of this character card can be first seen in the Normal Attack of Klee. Klee has two kinds of Normal Attacks. The first is the typical Normal Attack where it costs 2 Black Dice and 1 Pyro Dice to deal 1 Pyro damage to the opponent. However, she has a special mechanic called the Charged Attack where with the same cost and effect, she can execute the normal attack but with a different name. This can only be done when there is an even number of dice available. In essence, there is no difference between the Normal Attack and the Charge Attack until the rest of the kit is used. Considering that, let us move on to the Elemental Skill of Klee.

The Elemental Skill of Klee deals 3 Pyro damage and gives her the Explosive Spark. Explosive Spark reduces the cost of a Charged Attack and enables her to deal +1 more damage. This Elemental Skill effect synergizes well with how her entire kit works considering that in essence, the Elemental Skill and Charged Attack are meant to be used in succession. However, it is imperative that the player be careful when doing so as there is a prerequisite amount of dice needed to use a Charged Attack.

The Elemental Burst of Klee is where things get interesting. Her Elemental Burst essentially taxes the opponent for doing anything at all. This may not seem much but it essentially passively increases the damage she outputs as well as prevents the opponents from doing too much when Sparks’n’Spalsh is in effect.

With this understanding of how her kit synergizes, these are the recommended teams where she can shine the best.

Klee-Beidou-Fischl

This team is essentially an Overload team that is meant to apply a lot of disruption towards the opponents. This character card composition is significantly oppressive as the Overload will constantly interrupt the opponents while Klee can also put a tax on the opponent for doing anything at all.

Klee-Mirror Maiden-Bennett

This character card composition takes advantage of the taxing aspect of the Elemental Burst of Klee and builds around it. Considering that Mirror Maiden also taxes the opponent for switching between characters, Klee is able to add to that with her Elemental Burst. With this deck, the opponent will have a hard time using their deck and even more so when trying to navigate around the debuffs placed on them.