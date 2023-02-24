Genshin Impact patch 3.5 is just around the corner and with its arrival, the patch will introduce brand new cards into Genius Invokation TCG.

In a press release, HoYoVerse had unveiled the list of brand new cards they plan to implement for Genius Invokation TCG in Genshin Impact. They also posted on the official Genshin Impact Twitter account about these new cards coming in patch 3.5.

In the press release, they gave a detailed description of each card they planned to implement into the game. From among the new cards being introduced, there is a total of 8 cards with 3 being brand new character cards and 5 action cards. In addition to that, they also gave a sneak peek preview into each of the character cards’ dynamic animations when their Elemental Skills and Elemental Bursts are used.

With that being said, the amount of new cards being added into the TCG of Genshin Impact is a lot more compared to the previous patch. Because of that, let’s take a look into what the effects of these new cards are and what they can do for the metagame.

Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG – New Character Cards

Eula

Normal Attack: Favonius Bladework – Edel

Cost: 1 Cryo Dice, 2 Black Dice

Effect: Deal 2 Physical Damage

Elemental Skill: Icetide Vortex

Cost: 3 Cryo Dice

Effect: Deals 2 Cryo DMG. If this character has not yet gained Grimheart, they will gain Grimheart.

Grimheart Effect: After the character to which this is attached uses Icetide Vortex: Remove this status, DMG +2.

Elemental Burst: Glacial Illumination

Cost: 3 Cryo Dice, 2 Energy

Effect: Deals 2 Cryo DMG, summons 1 Lightfall Sword.

Lightfall Sword Effect: When Eula uses a Skill, this card will accumulate 2 Zeal stacks, but Eula will be unable to receive Energy. End Phase: Discard this card and deal 2 Physical DMG. Each Zeal stack adds 1 DMG to this damage instance.

Kujou Sara

Normal Attack: Tengu Bowmanship

Cost: 1 Electro Dice, 2 Black Dice

Effect: Deal 2 Physical Damage

Elemental Skill: Tengu Stormcall

Cost: 3 Electro Dice

Effect: Deals 1 Electro DMG, summons 1 Tengu Juurai: Ambush.

Tengu Juurai: Ambush Effect: End Phase: Deal 1 Electro DMG, applies Crowfeather Cover to a friendly active character.

Usage: 1

Crowfeather Cover Effect: The character with this attached deals +1 Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG.

Usage: 2

After this card effect is triggered: 1 Usage of it will be consumed. This card will be discarded immediately once it has 0 Usages remaining.

Elemental Burst: Subjugation: Koukou Sendou

Cost: 4 Electro Dice, 2 Energy

Effect: Deals 1 Electro DMG, summons 1 Tengu Juurai: Stormcluster.

Tengu Juurai: Stromcluster Effect: End Phase: Deal 2 Electro DMG, applies Crowfeather Cover to a friendly active character.

Crowfeather Cover Effect: The character with this attached deals +1 Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG.

Usage: 2

Sangonomiya Kokomi

Normal Attack: The Shape of Water

Cost: 1 Hydro Dice, 2 Black Dice

Effect: Deal 1 Hydro Damage.

Elemental Skill: Kurage’s Oath

Cost: 3 Hydro Dice

Effect: This character gains Hydro Application and summons 1 Bake-Kurage.

Bake-Kurage Effect: End Phase: Deal 1 Hydro DMG, heal your active character for 1 HP.

Usage: 2

Elemental Burst: Nereid’s Ascension

Cost: 3 Hydro Dice, 2 Energy

Effect: Deals 3 Hydro DMG. This character gains Ceremonial Garment.

Ceremonial Garment Effect: The character to which this is attached has their Normal Attacks deal +1 DMG, and after using a Normal Attack, heal 1 HP for all characters.

Duration Rounds: 2

Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG – New Action Cards

Talent Cards

Wellspring of War-Lust

Cost: 3 Cryo Dice, 2 Energy

Effect: Combat Action: When your active character is Eula, equip this card.

After Eula equips this card, immediately use ‘Elemental Burst: Glacial Illumination’ once.

When your Eula, who has this card equipped, uses Icetide Vortex, this will generate 1 more Zeal for Lightfall Sword.

You must have Eula in your deck to add this card to your deck.

Sin of Pride

Cost: 4 Electro Dice, 2 Energy

Effect: Combat Action: When your active character is Kujou Sara, equip this card.

After Kujou Sara equips this card, immediately use ‘Elemental Burst: Subjugation: Koukou Sendou’ once.

If a friendly Electro character has Crowfeather Cover attached, their Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst deal +1 additional DMG.

You must have Kujou Sara in your deck to add this card to your deck.

Tamanooya’s Casket

Cost: 3 Hydro Dice, 2 Energy

Effect: Combat Action: When your active character is Sangonomiya Kokomi, equip this card.

After Sangonomiya Kokomi equips this card, immediately use ‘Elemental Burst: Nereid’s Ascension’ once.

When your Sangonomiya Kokomi, who has this card equipped, uses Nereid’s Ascension while Bake-Kurage is on the field, its Usages will be reset. While Ceremonial Garment exists, Bake-Kurage deals +1 DMG.

You must have Sangonomiya Kokomi in your deck to add this card to your deck.

Equipment Cards

General’s Ancient Helm

Cost: 2 Black Dice

Effect: The character to which this is attached to gains Unmovable Mountain.

Unmovable Mountain Effect: Gain 2 Shield points.

Ornate Kabuto

Cost: 2 Black Dice

Effect: After another character of yours uses an Elemental Burst: The character to which this is attached gains 1 Energy.

A character can equip a maximum of 1 Artifact.

Analysis of the Brand New TCG cards

Looking at the brand new character cards coming to Genius Invokation TCG in Genshin Impact, it looks to be that there is a common theme of bringing out summons among them. The Lightfall sword of Eula is a summon that, when brought out, can nuke a character to death when it gathers enough Zeal stacks. Kokomi can bring out her jellyfish with her Elemental Skill. This will passively heal the active character as well as deal Hydro damage to the opponent. Kujou Sara has summons as well and these summons deal damage as well as buff the active character. This is especially more beneficial when the active character is also of the Electro element as Kujou Sara can give extra buffs to Electro Characters.

Looking at these summon focused characters, it seems that they could make waves with how powerful these summons could be. However, as of the current state of the meta, these brand new character cards look like they have a tall order ahead of them. This is because currently, it is difficult for summon reliant decks to get a foothold in the meta due to the rampant amount of anti-summon cards. There are various action cards such as Send Off and Guardian’s Oath which just straight up get the summons off the field. Aside from this, there is also the fact that there is a summon limit of four summons per player and this might be a factor when creating decks focused on bringing out summons.

Because of these reasons, it might be difficult for these character cards to find the decks relevant to them. This is especially true for Eula as she is the most summon reliant character card with her main source of damage being her Lightfall Sword from her Elemental Burst. There is also the fact that the Superconduct elemental reaction is vastly different from what it is in the actual game. This heavily impacts the damage she can deal as she has no other way to boost the damage she deals. In addition, it seems that the decks that will be playing her have to have her as the main focus since she requires a lot of set up. All in all, there will be specialized decks that will focus on her Elemental Burst but those decks will have a stark weakness with how reliant she is on the summon surviving.

On the other hand, Kokomi and Kujou Sara look to be quite promising with the support that they can bring to decks already in the meta. There is also the possibility that Kokomi could have her own deck revolve around her as well considering how self-sustaining she is and the possible amount of damage she can bring to the table.

Overall, it can be said that these new TCG cards being added to Genshin Impact are a bright look into the future of the TCG mode of the game.