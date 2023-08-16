Genshin Impact Version 4.0 brought Fontaine to Teyvat, and here's a guide on unlocking Fontaine and other related systems so you can enjoy the new area.

How to Unlock Fontaine

Genshin Impact 4.0 added the following areas: Court of Fontaine Region, Beryl Region, and Belleau Region. Unlike Inazuma, nothing's stopping you from simply waltzing in, and it's even made easier for players to access.

Completing the Archon Quest Prologue: Act III “Song of the Dragon and Freedom” will unlock a Teleport Waypoint in the Realm of Farakhkert in Sumeru. Open your map and pan to the West – even if you haven't accessed the areas in between, you should be able to head over to Fontaine with this Waypoint.

From the waypoint, unlock the Waverider Waypoint to summon your Waverider and ride it to the north. You can also make an ice bridge over to it. Once you've made it to the port, go up the stairs onto an elevator to reach the Statue of The Seven.

Unlock the Archon Quest in Fontaine

Progressing the Archon Quest will take a little more time for those who aren't caught up. As you may already know, the chapters in Genshin Impact follow a certain order. To unlock Fontaine's Archon Quest, you must first satisfy the following criteria:

Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above

Complete Archon Quest Chapter III: Act VI “Caribert”

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Doing so will unlock the Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act I “Prelude of Blancheur and Noirceur” automatically.

Unlocking Fontaine-related Systems

To unlock Fontaine's Expeditions and Daily Commission, complete the following requirements:

Complete Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act II “As Light Rain Falls Without Reason”

Complete World Quest “Another Horizon of Adventure”

To enable Fontaine's Reputation System:

Complete Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act II: “As Light Rain Falls without Reason”

Complete the quest “Steambird Interview”

To unlock the Fountain of Lucine, meet at least one of the following criteria:

Reach the vicinity of the Fountain of Lucine

Complete Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act I “Prelude of Blacheur and Noirceur”

Apart from these new systems, the Genshin Impact Version 4.0 Update also introduces three new characters, a dozen new weapons, and a lot of new enemies. Check out Everything New in Genshin Impact 4.0 here.