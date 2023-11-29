Kirara is the Inazuman catgirl we didn't ask for but was the one we needed! Check out Kirara's Kit, Materials, Talents, and more here.

Genshin Impact – Kirara Details

“She's an adorable little nekomata. Just whisper ‘the parcel delivery is going to be late' in her ear while she's asleep, and she'll spring right up and start dashing faster than General Gorou does on the battlefield.” – Yae Miko

“Cat Upon the Eaves” Kirara is a 4-star Dendro Sword Character, released on Genshin Impact Version 3.7. Her affiliation is to the Komaniya Express as its Gold Level Courier

Prior to her initial reveal, she was not mentioned anywhere in the game, which led to the Genshin Impact community being pleasantly surprised when Kirara was introduced. It is widely believed that Kirara was the outcome after a leaked character named Momoka went through internal changes. Momoka was a Dendro Bow character, so while her Vision didn't change, the weapon did.

Kirara's constellation is named “Arcella,” and her birthday is on January 22nd.

Her Ascension Stat is Bonus HP%, gaining 24.0% Bonus HP at max ascension.

Who are the Kirara voice actors?

Kirara is voiced by Julia Gu in the English voiceover, sharing the voice talent with characters such as Keke Tang from Love Live! Superstar!! and Hong Jing from Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

As for the Japanese voiceover, Kirara is voiced by Sayumi Suzushiro. She's known for her roles as Uruka Takemoto from We Never Learn, Kei Shirogane from Kaguya-sama: Love is War, and Nijika Ijichi from BOcchi the Rock!.

Kirara Ascension Materials

To fully level Kirara up to level 90, she requires the following materials.

168 Amakumo Fruit

Primary Ascension Materials (drops from Jadeplume Terrorshroom and Dendro Hypostasis): 1 Nagadus Emerald Sliver 9 Nagadus Emerald Fragment 9 Nagadus Emerald Chunk 6 Nagadus Emerald Gemstone

Specter drops: 18 Spectral Husk 30 Spectral Heart 36 Spectral Nucleus

Iniquitous Baptist drops: 46 Evergloom Ring

420,000 Mora

412 Hero’s Wit + 2 Wanderer’s Advice (or equivalent EXP)

Kirara Talent Materials

Each of Kirara's three battle talents requires the following materials to be upgraded to level 10. Note that the Guardian of Apep's Oasis Weekly Boss requires Nahida’s Story Quest – Sapientia Oromasdis Chapter: Act II “Homecoming” to be completed for the domain to unlock.

Specter drops: 6 Spectral Husk 22 Spectral Heart 31 Spectral Nucleus

Talent Level-Up Materials (available on Mondays and Thursdays): 3 Teachings of Transience 21 Guide to Transience 38 Philosophies of Transience

Guardian of Apep's Oasis Weekly Boss Drops: 6 Everamber

1 Crown of Insight

1.6525 million Mora

Kirara Kit

Normal Attack: Boxcutter

Normal Attack

Performs up to 4 rapid strikes.

Charged Attack

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 3 rapid claw strikes.

Plunging Attack

Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Meow-teor Kick

Press

Leaps into the air with all the agility of a cat passing through the bushes, and thwacks her foes with a flying kick that deals Dendro DMG while creating a Shield of Safe Transport. This will also briefly apply Dendro to Kirara.

The shield will absorb Dendro DMG with 250% effectiveness. The shield's DMG absorption will be based on Kirara's Max HP and will not exceed a certain percentage of that Max HP. The remaining DMG absorption on a Shield of Safe Transport will stack on a new one when it is created, and its duration will be reset.

Hold

Kirara deploys another Shield of Safe Transport identical to the one created by the other mode out of her desire to “deliver within half a day.” She will also curl up into a special express delivery box, entering the Urgent Neko Parcel state in order to move and fight more swiftly.

Urgent Neko Parcel

Deals Dendro DMG to opponents she crashes into. This efect can be triggered once on each opponent per 0.5s.

When in this state, Kirara's movement speed, climbing speed, and jumping power are all increased, and her Stamina Consumption from climbing is increased.

When the duration ends or the skill is used again, a Flipclaw Strike more powerful than the attack in the Press Mode will be unleashed, dealing AoE Dendro DMG.

The Urgent Neko Parcel state lasts a maximum of 10s. When the state ends, the skill will enter CD. The longer Kirara spends in this state, the longer the CD

Sprinting or actively canceling climbing will end this state early.

“So you wanna know the secret to speedy deliveries? Well, it's all in the legs!”

Elemental Burst: Secret Art: Surprise Dispatch

Sends a Special Delivery Package on an express course to thieves who need to be punished, dealing AoE Dendro DMG. After the Special Delivery Package explodes, it will split up into many Cat Grass Cardamoms that will explode either upon contact with opponents or after a period of time, dealing AoE Dendro DMG.

“Hehe, that's right, this stuff was made to deal with those parcel thieves! Remember to leave a 5-star rating once you've received yours!”

Kirara Passive Talents

Cat's Creeping Carriage

When Kirara is in the party, animals who produce Fowl, Raw Meat, or Chilled Meat will not be startled when party members approach them.

Bewitching, Betwitching Tails

When Kirara is in the Urgent Neko Parcel state of Meow-teor Kick, each impact against an opponent will grant a stack of Reinforced Packaging. This effect can be triggered once on each opponent every 0.5s. Max 3 stacks. When the Urgent Neko Parcel state ends, each stack of Reinforced Packaging will create 1 Shield of Safe Transport for Kirara. The shields that are created this way will have 20% of the DMG absorption that the Shield of Safe Transport produced by Meow-teor Kick would have. If Kirara is already protected by a Shield of Safe Transport created by Meow-teor Strike, its DMG absorption will stack with these shields and its duration will reset.

Timely Bedazzlement

Every 1,000 Max HP Kirara possesses will increase the DMG dealt by Meow-teor Kick by 0.4%, and the DMG dealt by Secret Art: Surprise Dispatch by 0.3%.

Genshin Impact – Kirara Constellations

Material Circulation

Every 8,000 Max HP Kirara possesses will cause her to create 1 extra Cat Grass Cardamom when she uses Secret Art: Surprise Dispatch. A maximum of 4 extra can be created.

Perfectly Packaged

When Kirara is in the Urgent Neko Parcel state of Meow-teor Kick, she will grant other party members she crashes into Critical Transport Shields.

The DMG absorption of Critical Transport Shield is 40% of the maximum absorption Meow-teor Kick's normal Shields of Safe Transportation are capable of, and will absorb Dendro DMG with 250% effectiveness.

Critical Transport Shields last 12s and can be triggered once on each character every 10s.

Universal Recognition

Increases the Level of Meow-teor Kick by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Steed of Skanda

After active character(s) protected by Shields of Safe Transport or Critical Transport Shields hit opponents with Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attacks, Kirara will perform a coordinated attack with them using Small Cat Grass Cardamoms, dealing 200% of her ATK as Dendro DMG. DMG dealt this way is considered Elemental Burst DMG. This effect can trigger once every 3.8s.

A Thousand Miles in a Day

Increases the Level of Secret Art: Surprise Dispatch by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Countless Sights to See

All nearby party members will gain 12% All Elemental DMG Bonus within 15s after Kirara uses her Elemental Skill or Burst.

Genshin Impact – Other Kirara Details

Kirara's description as she appears in-game:

Description: A courier for Komaniya Express, a delivery company in Inazuma. A nekomata who loves her job and human society.

Her specialty dish is called “Energizing Bento,” made by cooking Invigorating Kitty Meal with Kirara.

Description: Kirara's specialty. A human-friendly bento box Kirara put in a great deal of effort to prepare. By observing the preferences of human girls, she came up with this combination of well-balanced side dishes and adorable cat-shaped rice balls. It's just like a carefully wrapped package… You could receive one every day and never get tired of it!

Her outfit is named “Whirling Bloom.”

Description: Kirara's outfit. The famous designer Chiori followed the principle of “comfortably wearing a beautiful flower upon one's body” when creating this outfit for Kirara.

