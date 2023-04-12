The Layla Hangout Event was added in Genshin Impact Version 3.6. Read ahead for the Layla Hangout Event Guide to get all Endings and Achievements.
Layla Hangout Event Guide
To begin Layla’s Hangout Event, you need to accomplish all of the following:
- have 2 Story Keys
- Complete Chapter III: Act V – Aksha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises
- reach Adventure Rank 40
The dialogue options that are not shown do not contribute to the branches at all.
Ending 1 – That Which Remains Unspoken
Drowsy Evening Star
- Can Seelies even do something like that?
- It sounds a little sketchy, but I’ll go check it out with you.
The Wisdom Seelie
- Choices in this portion do not matter.
Dislocated Dialogue
- It might be messing with you.
Taking the Opposite Route
- Choices in this portion do not matter.
Compiling the Clues
- Interpret “Book Checkout Logs” and “The Wisdom Seelie’s True Identity.”
- Associate “The Wisdom Seelie’s True Identity” with “Sighting Location”
- Choose “The Wisdom Seelie’s Behavioral Logic” for the conclusion.
The Truth Behind “It”
- Choices in this portion do not matter.
Ending 2 – The Price to Pay and Its Returns
Drowsy Evening Star
- Can Seelies even do something like that?
- It sounds a little sketchy, but I’ll go check it out with you.
The Wisdom Seelie
- Choices in this portion do not matter.
Dislocated Dialogue
- I’ll search for the answer with you.
Further Investigation
- Choices in this portion do not matter.
Underlying Meaning
- Choices in this portion do not matter.
The Road to Failure
- The Seelie probably wants to do more than just criticize you for the past. Why don’t you try facing your challenge head-on?
One Final Step
- Choices in this portion do not matter.
Ending 3 – Once Bitten, Twice Shy
Drowsy Evening Star
- Can Seelies even do something like that?
- It sounds a little sketchy, but I’ll go check it out with you.
The Wisdom Seelie
- Choices in this portion do not matter.
Dislocated Dialogue
- I’ll search for the answer with you.
Further Investigation
- Choices in this portion do not matter.
Underlying Meaning
- Choices in this portion do not matter.
The Road to Failure
- Let’s take a break from searching and rest for a bit.
An Exasperating Prank
- Choices in this portion do not matter.
Ending 4 – A Matter of Course
Drowsy Evening Star
- Maybe it’s some researcher who wants to remain anonymous?
- It’s too risky to rely on some fishy legend to complete your thesis.
A Change of Pace
- You think that the blessing from the stars is some external power that’s out of your control.
- Why don’t we try facing the problem head-on?
The Helper
- Choices in this portion do not matter.
Remedial Measures
- “Don’t be nervous. Just explain what you’ve learned.” OR “This should be a piece of cake for you.”
- Choosing the first option is required for the “She’s Already Tense” Achievement.
Thesis Defense Practice
- Can you briefly describe the application of the law of triple-orbit shift calculation?
Ending 5 – The Stars’ Expectations
Drowsy Evening Star
- Maybe it’s some researcher who wants to remain anonymous?
- It’s too risky to rely on some fishy legend to complete your thesis.
A Change of Pace
- You think that the blessing from the stars is some external power that’s out of your control.
- Why don’t we try facing the problem head-on?
The Helper
- Choices in this portion do not matter.
Remedial Measures
- “Don’t be nervous. Just explain what you’ve learned.” OR “This should be a piece of cake for you.”
- You can also choose “If you mess this up, you won’t be able to gain his trust.”
Thesis Defense Practice (if options from the first bullet in Remedial Measures were chosen)
- “Do you know about “The Great Machine”?” OR “Could you talk about quadruple-orbit shift?”
The Remaining Problem (if the option from the second bullet in Remedial Measures was chosen)
- Choices in this portion do not matter.
Ending 6 – A Moment of Respite
Drowsy Evening Star
- Maybe it’s some researcher who wants to remain anonymous?
- It’s too risky to rely on some fishy legend to complete your thesis.
A Change of Pace
- Only by improving yourself and no longer relying on an external power can you break out of the vicious cycle.
- Sounds like we need to find a way for you to completely relax.
Fresh Air
- Choices in this portion do not matter.
Like the Old Days
- Choices in this portion do not matter.
One Hearty Meal Later
- Choices in this portion do not matter.
From Riverbeds to Mountain Peaks
- Choices in this portion do not matter.
Layla Hangout Event – All Achievements
The Name is Layla
- Complete “Ever Silent Stars” and unlock all endings.
She’s Already Tense
- Help Layla finish her thesis (in Ending 4) without causing her further anxiety.
Secret of Seelie and the Star-Lit Sky
- Obtain the authentic letter of the Wisdom Seelie.
- Completing Ending 2 will suffice.