The Layla Hangout Event was added in Genshin Impact Version 3.6. Read ahead for the Layla Hangout Event Guide to get all Endings and Achievements.

Layla Hangout Event Guide

To begin Layla’s Hangout Event, you need to accomplish all of the following:

have 2 Story Keys

Complete Chapter III: Act V – Aksha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises

reach Adventure Rank 40

The dialogue options that are not shown do not contribute to the branches at all.

Ending 1 – That Which Remains Unspoken

Drowsy Evening Star

Can Seelies even do something like that?

It sounds a little sketchy, but I’ll go check it out with you.

The Wisdom Seelie

Choices in this portion do not matter.

Dislocated Dialogue

It might be messing with you.

Taking the Opposite Route

Choices in this portion do not matter.

Compiling the Clues

Interpret “Book Checkout Logs” and “The Wisdom Seelie’s True Identity.”

Associate “The Wisdom Seelie’s True Identity” with “Sighting Location”

Choose “The Wisdom Seelie’s Behavioral Logic” for the conclusion.

The Truth Behind “It”

Choices in this portion do not matter.

Ending 2 – The Price to Pay and Its Returns

Drowsy Evening Star

Can Seelies even do something like that?

It sounds a little sketchy, but I’ll go check it out with you.

The Wisdom Seelie

Choices in this portion do not matter.

Dislocated Dialogue

I’ll search for the answer with you.

Further Investigation

Choices in this portion do not matter.

Underlying Meaning

Choices in this portion do not matter.

The Road to Failure

The Seelie probably wants to do more than just criticize you for the past. Why don’t you try facing your challenge head-on?

One Final Step

Choices in this portion do not matter.

Ending 3 – Once Bitten, Twice Shy

Drowsy Evening Star

Can Seelies even do something like that?

It sounds a little sketchy, but I’ll go check it out with you.

The Wisdom Seelie

Choices in this portion do not matter.

Dislocated Dialogue

I’ll search for the answer with you.

Further Investigation

Choices in this portion do not matter.

Underlying Meaning

Choices in this portion do not matter.

The Road to Failure

Let’s take a break from searching and rest for a bit.

An Exasperating Prank

Choices in this portion do not matter.

Ending 4 – A Matter of Course

Drowsy Evening Star

Maybe it’s some researcher who wants to remain anonymous?

It’s too risky to rely on some fishy legend to complete your thesis.

A Change of Pace

You think that the blessing from the stars is some external power that’s out of your control.

Why don’t we try facing the problem head-on?

The Helper

Choices in this portion do not matter.

Remedial Measures

“Don’t be nervous. Just explain what you’ve learned.” OR “This should be a piece of cake for you.” Choosing the first option is required for the “She’s Already Tense” Achievement.



Thesis Defense Practice

Can you briefly describe the application of the law of triple-orbit shift calculation?

Ending 5 – The Stars’ Expectations

Drowsy Evening Star

Maybe it’s some researcher who wants to remain anonymous?

It’s too risky to rely on some fishy legend to complete your thesis.

A Change of Pace

You think that the blessing from the stars is some external power that’s out of your control.

Why don’t we try facing the problem head-on?

The Helper

Choices in this portion do not matter.

Remedial Measures

“Don’t be nervous. Just explain what you’ve learned.” OR “This should be a piece of cake for you.”

You can also choose “If you mess this up, you won’t be able to gain his trust.”

Thesis Defense Practice (if options from the first bullet in Remedial Measures were chosen)

“Do you know about “The Great Machine”?” OR “Could you talk about quadruple-orbit shift?”

The Remaining Problem (if the option from the second bullet in Remedial Measures was chosen)

Choices in this portion do not matter.

Ending 6 – A Moment of Respite

Drowsy Evening Star

Maybe it’s some researcher who wants to remain anonymous?

It’s too risky to rely on some fishy legend to complete your thesis.

A Change of Pace

Only by improving yourself and no longer relying on an external power can you break out of the vicious cycle.

Sounds like we need to find a way for you to completely relax.

Fresh Air

Choices in this portion do not matter.

Like the Old Days

Choices in this portion do not matter.

One Hearty Meal Later

Choices in this portion do not matter.

From Riverbeds to Mountain Peaks

Choices in this portion do not matter.

Layla Hangout Event – All Achievements

The Name is Layla

Complete “Ever Silent Stars” and unlock all endings.

She’s Already Tense

Help Layla finish her thesis (in Ending 4) without causing her further anxiety.

Secret of Seelie and the Star-Lit Sky