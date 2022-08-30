Genshin Impact Leaks: Cyno Gameplay Preview

Cyno will finally be playable in Genshin Impact Version 3.1, and is dubbed the “five star Razor.” Check out his various animations in the Cyno Gameplay Preview below.

Note that everything below is taken from the Beta build of Genshin Impact Version 3.1, and may not represent Cyno when he releases. There might also be slight spoilers.

In case you missed it, first check out Cyno’s Skills, Talents, Constellations, and more. As a summary, he is a 5-star Electro Polearm character, intended to be a main damage source in the party.

As a refresher, here are the descriptions for his Normal Attack, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst:

Normal Attack: Invoker’s Spear

Normal Attack

Performs up to four consecutive spear strikes.

Charged Attack

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way.

Plunging Attack

Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Chasmic Soulfarer

Performs a swift thrust, dealing Electro DMG to opponents along the path.

When Cyno is under the Pactsworn Pathclearer state triggered by Sacred Rite: Wolf’s Swiftness, he will instead unleash a Mortuary Rite that deals thunderous AoE Electro DMG and extends the duration of Pactsworn Pathclearer.

“This judgment brooks no choice. There is no rejection or acceptance here… We have both long been bound up in this conviction.”

Elemental Burst: Wolf’s Swiftness

Calls upon a divine spirit to possess him, morphing into the Pactsworn Pathclearer.

Pactsworn Pathclearer

Cyno’s Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks will be converted to Electro DMG that cannot be overriden.

Cyno’s Elemental Mastery and resistance to interruption will increase, and he gains immunity to Electro-Charged DMG.

This effect will be cancelled when Cyno leaves the field and lasts a maximum of 18s.

“The secret rituals passed down within the ancient nation are as a final judgment to the General Mahamatra. Whether now or in the past, whether great storm or serpent, none shall shake the majesty of the law.”

Cyno Gameplay and Animations

Frankly, everything about Cyno’s gameplay and animations from idle to Burst matches thematically and is freaking cool to look at. Let’s begin with his idle animations, where he shows off both his weapon and his “possessed” form.

For his first idle, he brings out his weapon as well as the head of his “Pactsworn Pathclearer” form. His second idle keeps him in his base form, as he slowly hovers over the air and holds an orb faintly shaped like an eye between his hands. This slowly dissipates as he lands back on the ground.

Moving on to his attack, Skill, and Burst animations. His Normal Attack animations are nothing special, and his charged attack is similar to Hu Tao’s as they both charge forward like a drill. Cyno’s Elemental Skill is short and sweet: he jumps and lunges forward, leaving Electro trails behind the stab. When he turns into the Pactsworn Pathclearer after casting his Elemental Burst, he brandishes his claws and a faint howl is audible during the animation.

His normal attacks while his burst’s effects are active leave behind dark trails from his enlarged claws, and his Elemental Skill is changed into a ground pound. The Endseer stance gained from his Featherfall Judgment passive talent can be seen as the eye-shaped effect is visible all over the screen.

Here’s another set of showcase, this time recorded inside of the Cyno-themed domain.

In this one, we get to see his Charged Attack while under the effect of his burst, and he slashes multiple times as he moves forward. The SFX changes mentioned is mainly the sound effect being lowered when the “eye” stack is consumed.

While in his Burst form, it seems that he does not have a different Plunge Attack animation, but the other effects still apply.

If you’re curious how Cyno would look like in a team, here’s a short clip showcasing him alongside other characters, including the Dendro Traveler.

For more Genshin Impact 3.1 news, click here.