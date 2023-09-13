Prepare your Primogems as Genshin Impact leaks discuss the featured character banners for the first half of Genshin Impact Version 4.1. Check out the leaked Version 4.1 First Half Banners here.

Note that the information below is not official. Some confirmation can be expected in the upcoming Genshin Impact Version 4.1 Livestream.

Genshin Impact Version 4.1 First Half Banners

The leaks suggest that for the first half of Genshin Impact Version 4.1, the new character to be featured is “Ordainer of Inexorable Judgment” Neuvillette. Alongside him will be a re-run for Hu Tao.

The 4-stars featured in this half will be Xingqiu, Fischl, and Diona. It seems that the 4-star characters in this half are mostly off-field characters, perhaps to balance out the on-field DPS 5-star characters.

It's expected that the Weapon banner will feature Hu Tao's signature weapon, Staff of Homa (5-star Polearm), and the new Catalyst and Neuvillette's signature weapon, Tome of the Eternal Flow (5-star Catalyst).

Hu Tao is a primarily single-target damage dealer and is known for her mechanic of staying at low HP. This is a high-risk high-reward way to play, as players who master her combos have great damage potential in exchange for staying at death's door.

Xingqiu is a consistent Hydro sub-DPS who also fits in a lot of teams thanks to his Elemental Burst. He's accessible as a 4-star character and requires little investment to be useful. He also provides some survivability on top of his immense damage potential.

Fischl can both be on-field and off-field DPS, but generally, the latter is preferred. As an off-field DPS, she is only switched to to cast her Skill and Burst, facilitating her role as a battery and to enable Electro reactions. As an on-field DPS, her damaged becomes mixed between Physical and Electro, but this mostly results in an inconsistent damage output.

Diona is a budget shield and healing source. She is also a great Cryo battery and can support the team by holding supportive Artifact Sets. However, she has near zero damage potential in exchange for her stellar supportive kit.

Neuvillette Details

“Someday, when they return, their true ordeal shall begin.”

— Xbalanque, One Entombed With the Primal Fire

“Ordainer of Inexorable Judgment” Neuvillette will be playable in Genshin Impact Version 4.1. He is a 5-star Hydro Catalyst character. We first meet Neuvillette in Genshin Impact Version 4.0, in the first parts of the Traveler's journey on Fontaine.

Elemental Skill: O Tears, I Shall Repay

Summons a Raging Waterfall that will deal AoE Hydro DMG to opponents in front of Neuvillette based on his Max HP. After hitting an opponent, this skill will generate 3 Sourcewater Droplets near that opponent.

Arkhe: Pneuma

At certain intervals, when the Raging Waterfall descends, a Spiritbreath Thorn will descend that will pierce opponents, dealing Pneuma-aligned Hydro DMG.

“The law can restrict all manner of crimes, but it cannot extirpate evil itself.

Elemental Burst: O Tides, I Have Returned

Unleashes a rupturing wave that will deal AoE Hydro DMG based on Neuvillette's Max HP. After a short interval, 2 waterfalls will descend and deal Hydro DMG in a somewhat smaller AoE, and will generate 6 Sourcewater Droplets within an area in front.

“The law is only established after its publication, and above that, the laws of nature have governed all species and eras since ancient times.”

Interested in pre-farming for Neuvillette or still deciding whether his kit is worth it? Learn more about this new character here.