By Franz Christian Irorita · 2 min read

HoYoverse, the developer of Genshin Impact, seems to be very successful in its drip marketing. The proof? Its apparent dominance in conversations made on Twitter.

Games Industry released its The Year in Numbers 2022 over the past week and their records show that Genshin Impact is the most talked about game on Twitter based on tweets and retweet volume. And not just narrowly, Genshin is number one on Twitter by a long shot. Citing figures from fancensus, Games Industry revealed that Genshin Impact amassed 12,571 tweets and 3,903,529 retweets over the course of 2022. The amount of retweets Genshin garnered is more than the combined number of retweets from the next three games in the list: Final Fantasy XIV, Splatoon 3, and 2022 The Game Awards Game of the Year Elden Ring. In terms of tweet volume, other games actually came out higher than Genshin: Elden Ring at a whopping 49,169, followed by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 at 20,584, God of War: Ragnarok at 19,175 (in spite of only being released in 2022), and Overwatch 2 at 15,095. Overall, though, with tweets and retweets combined, Genshin Impact was the most discussed game of the year on Twitter.

Genshin Impact is definitely very popular, as evidenced by the numbers shown. But The Year in Numbers report also shows that it’s not actually the most played, and players throw more cash at other titles. Genshin Impact is only the third-most covered game behind Elden Ring and Fortnite; is behind Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile based on Worldwide Consumer Spending. Still, HoYoverse rakes in a lot of money through the game, with $1.7 billion in revenue earned between January 1 to December 6, 2022. On average, HoYoverse earns about $1 billion every half a year through the game.

The game will no doubt remain relevant and popular for the foreseeable future, as its popularity on Twitter was driven by the recent release of Wanderer and the reveals of Alhaitham and Yaoyao.