Genshin Impact News: Venti Re-Run Release Date

Venti, the Anemo Archon, makes a triumphant return in Genshin Impact. He’s the first 5-star character to have a re-run banner in the game. The news of his return must have reached a lot of Genshin Impact fans like you by now. We’re sure you’re aching to know when the Venti re-run release date is. Look no more, because we have the answer right here.

VENTI RE-RUN RELEASE DATE: VENTI RETURNS TO GENSHIN IMPACT ON SEPTEMBER 28, 2022

We might be in Sumeru now in the game’s story, but it doesn’t mean that we can’t go back to Mondstadt and get another banner for our beloved tone-deaf bard, Venti. In fact, the Anemo Archon will be returning with the Venti re-run banner that will be coming out in Genshin Impact version 3.1, which will be coming out on September 28, 2022. When servers start updating on this day, expect Venti’s re-run banner to come out after maintenance. Version 3.1 will be running until November 2, 2022.

That being said, Venti isn’t coming on his own. His banner will also have the new character Candace as one of the 4-Star Characters that players can obtain from pulling from his banner. Simultaneously, Venti’s re-run banner will coincide with the banner that introduces the new 5-star character Cyno. Both Cyno and Candace are inhabitants of Sumeru and will play a big role in the upcoming Archon Quests and Story Quests for version 3.1.

Meanwhile, if you save up enough primogems to pull for Venti, you’d easily find yourself with one of the best characters in the game. To make the best out of the Anemo Archon’s abilities, read and follow our Venti weapon and artifact build guide. With our guide, you’ll be able to build the optimal Venti for all occasions: as a support or even as a DPS. For more gaming news and Genshin Impact guides, follow ClutchPoints Gaming on Twitter and Facebook.