Genshin Impact: Nilou Skills, Materials, Talents, and More

Nilou is an upcoming playable character, slated for release in Genshin Impact 3.1.

Her ascension stat is Bonus HP%, gaining up to 28.8% on her final ascension. She is a 5 star Hydro Sword character. “Dance of Lotuslight” Nilou is also known as the Star of Zubayr Theater.

Nilou Materials

Nilou Ascension Materials

To fully ascend and level Nilou up from level 1 to level 90, here are all of the materials required. All of these materials are farmable right now, with the exception of Perpetual Caliber.

168 Scarab

Primary Ascension Materials (drops from Oceanid and Hydro Hypostasis): 1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver 9 Varunada Lazurite Fragment 9 Varunada Lazurite Chunk 9 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone

Fungi drops: 18 Fungal Spores 30 Luminescent Pollen 36 Crystalline Cyst Dust

Electro Regisvine drops: 46 Thunderclap Fruitcore

420,000 Mora

412 Hero’s Wit + 2 Wanderer’s Advice (or equivalent EXP)

Nilou Talent Materials

Each of Nilou’s three battle talents need the following to be leveled up to 10. All of these materials can be acquired in Version 3.0.

Fungi drops: 6 Fungal Spores 22 Luminescent Pollen 31 Crystalline Cyst Dust

Talent Level-Up Materials: 3 Teachings of Praxis 21 Guide to Praxis 38 Philosophies of Praxis

Magatsu Mitake Narukami no Mikoto (Raiden Shogun) Weekly Boss Drops: 6 Tears of the Calamitous God

1 Crown of Insight

1.6525 million Mora

Nilou Skills

Normal Attack: Dance of the Bowstring Moon

Normal Attack

Performs up to 3 consecutive sword strikes.

Charged Attack

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to perform a twirling slash.

Plunging Attack

Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Dance of the Seven Realms

Enters the Pirouette state, dealing Hydro DMG to nearby opponents based on Nilou’s Max HP.

While she is in the Pirouette state, Nilou’s Normal Attacks and Elemental Attacks will cause her to enter the Sword Dance and Whirling Steps stances respectively, causing DMG she deals to be converted to Hydro DMG that cannot be overridden and that is considered Elemental Skill DMG.

In these stances, Nilou’s third dance step will end Pirouette, and has the following effects:

Sword Dance: unleashes a watery moon that deals Hydro DMG to opponents it touches and grants Nilou the Lunar Prayer effect. This effect converts Nilou’s Normal Attacks into Sword Dance techniques, and her final hit will unleash a watery moon.

Whirling Steps: Nilou unleashes a hurtling Water Wheel that deals AoE Hydro DMG and creates a Tranquility aura that follows your active character around and applies Wet to opponents within its AoE.

Nilou is unable to perform Charged Attacks when under the effect of Pirouette or Lunar Prayer. These effects will be removed once she leaves the field or exits these states.

“Daintily her toes touch the water’s face, and the light that ripples forth equals even the seven heavens.”

Elemental Burst: Dance of the Lotus: Distant Dreams, Listening Spring

Begins the dance of faraway dreams and springs that hear, causing a Lotus of Distant Waters to bloom, dealing AoE Hydro DMG based on Nilou’s Max HP and applying the Lingering Aeon effect to all opponents hit.

After an interval, opponents affected by Lingering Aeon will take Hydro DMG.

“We have never witnessed that distant dream, but this dance can bring it to life.”

Nilou Passive Talents

White Jade Lotus

When Perfect Cooking is achieved on Food with Adventure-related effects, there is a 12% chance to obtain double the product.

Court of Dancing Petals

When all characters in the party are either Dendro or Hydro, and there is at least one Dendro and Hydro character, the flowery steps of Nilou’s Dance of the Seven Realms will grant all nearby characters the Golden Chalice’s Bounty for 30s.

Characters under the effect of Golden Chalice’s Bounty will have their Elemental Mastery increased by 60 for 10s whenever they are hit by Dendro attacks. Also, triggering the Bloom reaction will create Bountiful Cores instead of Dendro Cores.

Such Cores will burst very quickly after being created, and they have larger AoEs.

Bountiful Cores cannot trigger Hyperbloom or Burgeon, and they share a upper numerical limit with Dendro Cores. Bountiful Core DMG is considered DMG dealt by Dendro Cores produced by Bloom.

Dreamy Dance of Aeons

Each 1,000 points of Max HP above 30,000 will cause the DMG dealt by Bountiful Cores created by characters affected by Golden Chalice’s Bounty to increase by 8%.

The maximum increase in Bountiful Core DMG that can be achieved this way is 300%.

Nilou Constellations

Nilou’s Constellation is called Lotos Somno.

Dance of the Waning Moon

Dance of the Seven Realms will be enhanced as follows:

Watery moon DMG is increased by 65%.

The Tranquility Aura’s duration is extended by 6s.

The Starry Skies Their Flowers Rain

After characters affected by the Golden Chalice’s Bounty deal Hydro DMG to opponents, that opponent’s Hydro RES will be decreased by 35% for 10s. After a triggered Bloom reaction deals DMG to opponents, their Dendro RES will be decreased by 35% for 10s.

You need to have unlocked the “Court of Dancing Petals” Talent.

Beguiling Shadowstep

Increases the Level of Dance of the Lotus: Distant Dreams, Listening Spring by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Fricative Pulse

After the third dance step of Dance of the Seven Realms‘ Pirouette hits opponents, Nilou will gain 15 Elemental Energy, and DMG from her Dance of the Lotus: Distant Dreams, Listening Spring will be increased by 50% for 8s.

Twirling Light

Increases the Level of Dance of the Seven Realms by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Frostbreaker’s Melody

For every 1,000 points of Max HP, Nilou’s CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG will increase by 0.6% and 1.2% respectively.

The maximum increase in CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG is 30% and 60% respectively.

Other Nilou Details

Special Dish – Swirling Steps

Nilou’s specialty dish is called Swirling Steps, made by cooking Padisarah Pudding with her.

Effect: Decreases all party members’ climbing and sprinting Stamina consumption by 25% for 1500s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Decreases all party members’ climbing and sprinting Stamina consumption by 25% for 1500s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Description: Nilou’s specialty. The crystal-clear cup that reminds you of an ornate jewel case contains a soft, melt-in-your-mouth pudding. The reddish coloration, like a fleeting trance, reminds you ever so much of Nilou’s radiant, dancing form. Ah, would that this dance might last forever.

