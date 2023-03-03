Genshin Impact patch 3.6, just like the previous patches, will be introducing brand new cards for the Genius Invokation TCG game mode.

HoYoverse is introducing brand new character cards and action cards into Genshin Impact’s TCG. While not as many as the previous patch, these brand new cards look like they could shake up the meta game with their unique effects. In addition, it seems that these cards look to be making the Charged Attack mechanic a mainstay in the Genshin Impact TCG. The Charged Attack mechanic seems to have been integrated into a keyword with Patch 3.6.

In addition, it seems that the new talent cards have a new spin on them as there is a brand new talent card that has the cost of a typical Normal Attack. Aside from these, the other new action cards are simply a new equipment and location with quite the average effects.

With all that said, let’s get into what these new cards have to offer.

Character Cards

Kamisato Ayato

Normal Attack: Kamisato Art: Marobashi

Cost: 1 Hydro Dice, 2 Black Dice

Effect: Deal 2 Physical Damage

Elemental Skill: Kamisato Art: Kyouka

Cost: 3 Hydro Dice

Effect: Deals 2 Hydro DMG. This character gains Takimeguri Kanka.

Takimeguri Kanka Effect: The character to which this is attached has their Normal Attacks deal +1 DMG, and their Physical Damage dealt converted to Hydro DMG.

Usage(s): 2

Elemental Burst: Kamisato Art: Suiyuu

Cost: 3 Hydro Dice, 3 Energy

Effect: Deals 3 Hydro Damage, summons 1 Garden of Purity.

Garden of Purity Effect: During the End Phase, deal 2 Hydro damage. When this Summon is on the field: Your characters’ Normal Attacks deal +1 Damage.

Usage(s): 2

Arataki Itto

Normal Attack: Fight Club Legend

Cost: 1 Geo Dice, 2 Black Dice

Effect: Deal 2 Physical Damage.

Elemental Skill: Masatsu Zetsugi: Akaushi Burst!

Cost: 3 Geo Dice

Effect: Deal 1 Geo Damage. Summon Ushi. This character gains Superlative Superstrength.

Ushi Effect:

When your active character receives DMG: Decrease DMG taken by 1, Arataki Itto gains Superlative Superstrength. Usage(s): 1

When the Usage is depleted, this card will not be discarded.

End Phase: Discard this card, deal 1 Geo DMG.

Superlative Superstrength Effect:

When the character to which this is attached uses a Charged Attack: Deal +1 DMG. If Usage(s) is at 2, will reduce Unaligned Element expended by 1.

Usage(s): 1 (Can stack. Max 3 stacks.)

Elemental Burst: Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil!

Cost: 3 Geo Dice, 3 Energy

Effect: Deals 5 Geo Damage. This character gains Raging Oni King.

Raging Oni King Effect:

The character to which this is attached has their Normal Attacks deal +2 DMG, and their Physical Damage is converted to Geo Damage.

Duration (Rounds): 2

After the character to which this is attached uses a Normal Attack: Gains Superlative Superstrength. (Once per Round)

Tighnari

Normal Attack: Khanda Barrier-Buster

Cost: 1 Dendro Dice, 2 Black Dice

Effect: Deal 2 Physical Damage.

Elemental Skill: Vijnana-Phala Mine

Cost: 3 Dendro Dice

Effect: Deals 2 Dendro Damage. This character gains Vijnana Suffusion.

Vijnana Suffusion Effect: When the character to which this is attached uses a Charged Attack: Their Physical Damage dealt will be converted to Dendro Damage and after the Skill Damage is finalized, summon 1 Clusterbloom Arrow.

Usage(s): 2

Elemental Burst: Fashioner’s Tanglevine Shaft

Cost: 3 Dendro Dice, 2 Energy

Effect: Deals 4 Dendro Damage, deals 1 Piercing Damage to all opposing characters on standby.

Action Cards

Kyouka Fuushi

Cost: 3 Hydro Dice

Effect: When your active character is Kamisato Ayato, equip this card. After Kamisato Ayato equips this card, immediately use Kamisato Art: Kyouka once.

When your Kamisato Ayato, who has this card equipped, triggers the effects of Takimeguri Kanka, deal +1 additional DMG if the target’s remaining HP is equal to or less than 6.

(You must have Kamisato Ayato in your deck to add this card to your deck.)

Arataki Ichiban

Cost: 1 Geo Dice, 2 Black Dice

Effect: When your active character is Arataki Itto, equip this card. After Arataki Itto equips this card, immediately use Fight Club Legend once.

After your Arataki Itto, who has this card equipped, uses Fight Club Legend for the second time or more in one Round: If Superlative Superstrength is triggered, deal +1 additional DMG.

(You must have Arataki Itto in your deck to add this card to your deck.)

Keen Sight

Cost: 4 Dendro Dice

Effect: When your active character is Tighnari, equip this card.After Tighnari equips this card, immediately use Vijnana-Phala Mine once.

When your Tighnari, who has this card equipped, is affected by Vijnana Suffusion, the character’s Charged Attack costs 1 less Black Dice.

(You must have Tighnari in your deck to add this card to your deck.)

Favonius Sword

Cost: 3 White Dice

Effect: The character deals +1 DMG. After the character uses an Elemental Skill: The character gains 1 additional Energy. (Once per Round)

(Only Sword Characters can equip this. A character can equip a maximum of 1 Weapon)

Grand Narukami Shrine

Cost: 2 White Dice

Effect: Triggers automatically once per Round: Create 1 random Elemental Die.

Usage(s): 3