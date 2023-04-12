The Genshin Impact Version 3.6 Update furthers the story of Teyvat and expands Sumeru, and a certain part of the quest has players stumped (no pun intended). Here’s how to accomplish “Perform According to the Drum Score” objective in the Khvarena of Good and Evil quest, under Awakening’s Real Sound in Genshin Impact.

Perform According to the Drum Score in Genshin Impact

After collecting all of the Kory drums and placing them into their respective places around the tree in the Hills of Barsom area, each drum will have two options: “Begin Performance” and “Check Drum Score.”

The Drum Score might be a little vague in instructing what to do, but the entry in the tutorial clears it up, which you can also view here. If you want to figure it out yourself, read the Kory Drum segment.

Specific instructions for each of the drums can also be found here. Each segment is denoted by the Elemental symbol on the drum and its in-game name.

Kory Drum

These drums were created by the Order of Skeptics’ ancestors. Hit them according to a specific method to cause the elemental power within to resound…

There are three ways of hitting these drums. Normal Attacks will create a light sound, while Plunging Attacks will create a heavy one. Stay still to create a pause.

You gain a buff that makes you jump higher, similar to Xiao’s burst albeit less powerful, upon choosing to play the drum. This makes it so that you can do a Plunging Attack simply by jumping and attacking. No need to climb the edges of the tree or make a Zhongli pillar. It also does not matter which Element or Vision your current character has.

There are often drum scores near Kory Drums. The scores are comprised of various leaves that are split into three categories: empty, half, and full, which correspond to pause, light, and heavy beats.

Read the scores from left to right and top to bottom.

After your performance begins, each glimmer of a Kory Drum represents one beat. Follow the score and the beat to create the corresponding drumbeat and complete your performance!

Cryo Drum – Korybantes Score: Vedana

The score for Vedana, or the Cryo Drum, makes the sequence half-empty-half-full.

Here is the sequence of actions for the Cryo Drum (Vedana). Don’t rush and wait for it to have a ring around the top of the drum before doing each action.

Normal Attack Pause and wait until it pulses again Normal Attack Plunging Attack

Electro Drum – Korybantes Score: Sankhara

The score for Sankhara, or the Electro Drum, makes the sequence half-empty-half-full.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Here is the sequence of actions for the Electro Drum (Sankhara). Don’t rush and wait for it to have a ring around the top of the drum before doing each action.

Normal Attack Pause and wait until it pulses again Normal Attack Plunging Attack

Dendro Drum – Korybantes Score: Rupa

The score for Rupa, or the Dendro Drum, makes the sequence half-half-half-full.

Here is the sequence of actions for the Dendro Drum (Rupa). Don’t rush and wait for it to have a ring around the top of the drum before doing each action.

Normal Attack Normal Attack Normal Attack Plunging Attack

Hydro Drum – Korybantes Score: Samjna

The score for Samjna, or the Hydro Drum, makes the sequence half-full-empty-full.

Here is the sequence of actions for the Hydro Drum (Samjna). Don’t rush and wait for it to have a ring around the top of the drum before doing each action.

Normal Attack Plunging Attack Pause and wait until it pulses again Plunging Attack

Pyro Drum – Korybantes Score: Vijnana

The score for Vijnana, or the Pyro Drum, makes the sequence half-half-half-full.

Here is the sequence of actions for the Cryo Drum (Vedana). Don’t rush and wait for it to have a ring around the top of the drum before doing each action.

Normal Attack Normal Attack Normal Attack Plunging Attack

That’s how to complete the Perform According to the Drum Score objective in Genshin Impact. Check out our Genshin Impact newsroom for more guides, tips and tricks.