The Genshin Impact Developers Discussion released last October 25, 2023 revealed a few long-demanded features to Genshin Impact including accessing Trounce Domains easier, better story quest management, faster Genius Invokation TCG games, and more.

The Genshin Impact Developers Discussion last October 25, 2023 delivered news that makes a lot of content more accessible, especially for newer players.

No Access To Trounce Domains? No Problem!

The first thing to be added to Genshin Impact in a future update is giving players the ability to Quick Challenge Trounce Domains.

Genshin Impact introduces new characters regularly, and the materials required to level up these new characters get increasingly more difficult for players. Some newer Adventurers may not have access to specific materials that drop from Trounce Domains due to not having completed the quests required to unlock them.

Luckily, the devs revealed that in the Genshin Impact Version 4.2 update, Travelers who have reached Adventure Rank 40 will be able to Quick Challenge locked Trounce Domains via the Adventurer Handbook. The only drawback is that it is only locked in Single Player Mode. Note that “Lupus Boreas, Dominator of Wolves” canot be Quick Challenged and must be unlocked normally in order to be able to battle it.

Note that the entrance of the Trounce Domain will still open when the specific prerequisite quests are completed. The developers still recommend completing the relevant Story Events for the best experience.

Story Quests Solved

“As mentioned in previous Developers Discussions, it has come to our attention that some Travelers may have been unlocking multiple Story Quests at a time in order to use up their Story Keys, creating interconnected preoccupations between quests. To deal with this situation, the Dev Team will separate unlocking and accepting Story Quests into two steps. This feature has already been developed and will go live in Version 4.2.”

With this change, unlocking and accepting Story Quests are now two different actions. You won't be wasting any Story Keys and the worry of having clashing characters and being locked out of quests is now a thing of the past.

Additionally, Story Quests and Hangout Events with prerequisite conditions will produce a pop-up window that shows all quests and content that you need to complete beforehand. Clicking or tapping the button to the right of the corresponding quests will track the quest.

Finally, Batch-Deleting Pins!

Players can now batch-delete Pins by the time Genshin Impact Version 4.2 update rolls around. To do this, select a Pin and click the button at the bottom right of the sidebar to batch-select.

On top of this, the Version 4.2 update also increases the Map Pins players can place up to 200. The primary reason for this is the constant expansion of the Teyvat that players can explore.

Better Genius Invokation TCG

Genius Invokation TCG is receiving a few system upgrades to make the experience feel smoother. First, the Accelerate Duel feature will be available. Enabling this will make dice roll animations, round hints, and other interface animations will play faster.

Additionally, the Deck Sharing Code feature will be introduced. This allows players to share decks they made as well as use other players' shared decks.

The Quick Challenge Trounce Domain, Story Quest system updates, Map Pin changes, and Genius Invokation TCG optimizations will all go live on Genshin Impact Version 4.2, expected on November 8, 2023.