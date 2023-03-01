The Genshin Impact Version 3.5 update brings two new playable characters Dehya and Mika, new weapons, new enemies, and a lot more.

Genshin Impact 3.5 Update Schedule

The maintenance began on 2023/03/01 06:00 (UTC+8), and finished after 5 hours.

The game and update are now live.

60 Primogems per hour of server downtime was given out, as well as an extra 300 Primogems for bug fixes.

Genshin Impact 3.5 Update Details

New Characters and Banners

Genshin Impact Version 3.5 will add two playable characters. During the first phase, the 5-star Pyro Claymore character “Flame-Mane” Dehya will be featured on her banner, “Auric Blaze.”

Dehya will run alongside Cyno‘s rerun banner, with “Shining Idol” Barbara (Hydro Catalyst), “Sprout of Rebirth” Collei (Dendro Bow), and “Trial by Fire” Bennett (Pyro Sword) the featured 4-stars.

The weapon banner during the first phase will feature the new 5-star weapon and Dehya’s signature weapon, the Beacon of the Reed Sea, alongside Cyno’s Staff of the Scarlet Sands.

The second phase will feature the second new character, the 4-star Cryo Polearm “Coordinates of Clear Frost” Mika. The 5-stars during this phase will be Frostflake Heron” Kamisato Ayaka (Cryo Sword) and “Lonesome Transcendence” Shenhe (Cryo Polearm).

The 5-star character “Flame-Mane” Dehya (Pyro) will be available in the standard wish “Wanderlust Invocation” in the next Version.

New Weapons

Beacon of the Reed Sea (5-star Claymore)

“A large, flat-tipped sword designed in to fit as the weapon of an ancient king or some ceremonial instrument.”

ATK at Level 90: 608

Bonus CRIT Rate% at Level 90: 33%

Desert Watch: After the character’s Elemental Skill hits an opponent, their ATK will be increased by 20% for 8s. After the character takes DMG, their ATK will be increased by 20% for 8s. The 2 aforementioned effects can be triggered even when the character is not on the field. Additionally, when not protected by a shield, the character’s Max HP will be increased by 32%.

Mailed Flower (4-star Claymore)

“A graceful and elegant greatsword that is decorated with flowers and ribbons.”

ATK at Level 90: 565

Bonus Elemental Mastery at Level 90: 110

Whispers of Wind and Flower: Within 8s after the character’s Elemental Skill hits an opponent or the character triggers an Elemental Reaction, their ATK and Elemental Mastery will be increased by 12% and 48 respectively.

The Mailed Flower and its refinement materials can be redeemed as rewards in the event “Windblume’s Breath.”

New Main Story and Quests

New Archon Quest – Archon Quest Chapter III: Act VI “Caribert”

Permanently available after the Version 3.5 update

Quest Criteria: Reach Adventure Rank 35 or above Complete Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises”



Dehya’s Story Quest – Mantichora Chapter: Act I “Lionsblood”

Permanently available after the Version 3.5 update

Quest Criteria: Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above Complete Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises”



New Hangout Event – Faruzan Act I “A Confounding Conundrum”

Permanently available after the Version 3.5 update

Quest Criteria: Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above Complete Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises” Complete Tighnari’s Story Quest “Vulpes Zerda Chapter: Act I – The Unanswerable Problems”



New Enemies

Two new enemies are also being introduced in Genshin Impact Version 3.5.

Black Serpent Knight: Rockbreaker Ax

A guard of some standing in the court, sundering the foes of the nation’s rulers using a sword art known as “Truthseeker.” Though Truthseeker is, strictly speaking, a sword art, its teachings can also be used with various other weapons — and in the realm’s darkest hour, those who had to protect their homeland had little room to be fussy anyway.

This seems to have once been a trusted guard of high standing in some land who wielded the power of Geo. Its attacks become stronger and fiercer when they hit shielded characters, at the cost of its own health.

Abyss Herald: Frost Fall

A monster from the Abyss Order that wields frigid, icy blades in battle. Just as there are saints who will spread and glorify the profound gospel, there are envoys who must correct any twisted strains and remove any dissonance. People often say that steel feels like ice as it pierces the body, but this dark frost is said to freeze even the soul.

An Abyss Order monster that uses a dark power to command ice and frost in battle. Some of its attacks decrease the Stamina of characters while dealing DMG against them.

Spiral Abyss

Floor 11 Ley Line Disorders changed to: All party members receive a 75% Pyro DMG Bonus.

Updated the monster lineup on Floor 11 of the Spiral Abyss.

Updated the monster lineup on Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss.

Starting from the first time that the Lunar Phase refreshes after updating to Version 3.5, the two Lunar Phases will be as follows:

Phase I: Determined Moon: After a character’s HP decreases, all party members will gain a stack of Implacable: DMG dealt will be increased by 8% for 8s. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s. Max 4 stacks. Each stack’s duration is counted independently.

Phase II: Incisive Moon: When a character’s HP decreases, release a shockwave at the current active character’s position, dealing True DMG to nearby opponents. This effect can be triggered once every 3s.



Other Additions

New Recipes:

Sumeru NPC Enteka: Tulumba

Sumeru NPC Azalai: Gilded Tajine

Dehya’s specialty: “Goldflame Tajine”

Mika’s specialty: “Surveyor’s Breakfast Sandwich”

Obtained From Event Mail: Super Magnificent Pizza and Minty Fruit Tea

New Cooking Ingredient:

Sumeru NPC Enteka: Coffee Bean

New Achievements added to the “Wonders of the World” and “Memories of the Heart” categories

New Namecards:

“Dehya: Purifying Flame”: Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Dehya

“Mika: Index”: Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Mika

“Travel Notes: Artful Intent”: Reward obtained via the BP system

Adds some prompts for loading screens.

Added Set 21 of “Paimon’s Paintings” chat emojis.

The gadget “Festive Drum” can now be purchased from Mikoshi Genichirou, the owner of Inazuma’s Netsuke no Gen Crafts.

“Genius Invokation TCG” Gameplay Update:

New Character Cards: Eula, Sangonomiya Kokomi, and Kujou Sara, and their corresponding Talent cards.

New invitation duels and guest challenges added to the Player List.

New Equipment Cards: Ornate Kabuto and General’s Ancient Helm

New Furnishings: Leisure Device: Bouncy Tubby and Leisure Device: Bouncy Chubby

You can directly teleport to the Mansion’s location within the Serenitea Pot using the Map.

A guide to Archon Quests will be added to the “Adventurer Handbook: Guide” page. For each Archon Quest Act completed, Travelers can claim the corresponding rewards on this page.

Optimizations

The full list of bug fixes, adjustments, and optimizations can be found here.

