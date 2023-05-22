Genshin Impact Version 3.7 features a massive update to Genius Invokation TCG. Check out everything new here.

Genshin Impact Version 3.7 – Genius Invokation TCG Update

The full list of changes for the Genshin Impact Version 3.7 update can be found here. The in-depth details for every new card can be found on the Kings and Queens of Invokations, Assemble! site. Genius Invokation TCG balance changes for Version 3.7 can be found here.

New Character Cards

Amber

If you want to be a great player… First, you have to have the courage to sit down and play.

Tartaglia

Should this table be considered a battlefield, then may the strongest claim the win.

Hu Tao

“Send one, send ’em all!”

Raiden Shogun

The tranquil thunder shall scatter this world most ephemeral.

Yae Miko

“The wise and beautiful Yae Miko.”

Venti

“As the four seasons in turn shall say their piece, so the four winds too shall never cease.”

“Of course, to look at it differently, I am the one who should be credited here, and not they.”

Credits should be given where credits belong — if not for the bard who pens the song, then who shall ensure that these tales are passed on!?”

Xiao

The Vigilant Yaksha, the bane of all evil.

Zhongli

A hidden gemstone can illuminate the whole earth, bright and unrivaled as a star.

Nahida

The panacea brings purity, and from the palace depths is spring renewed.

Shenhe

The mortal realm briefly gracing, like a wisp of smoke vanishing.

Fatui Cryo Cicin Mage

And so long as the Mist Grass yet lingers, the Cryo Cicins will not abandon her.

Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames

From chapters of canon revealed come much heeded admonishments.

Electro Hypostasis

Code name: Aleph. A high-purity Electro entity. Even if you win at rock-paper-scissors, Aleph is not one to admit defeat.

New Talent Cards

Bunny Triggered

Combat Action: When your active character is Amber, equip this card.

After Amber equips this card, immediately use Explosive Puppet once. After you use a Normal Attack: If this card and Baron Bunny are still on the field, then Baron Bunny explodes and deals 3 Pyro DMG.

(You must have Amber in your deck to add this card to your deck.)

Sparkly Explosion

Embrace of Winds

Combat Action: When your active character is Venti, equip this card.

After Venti equips this card, immediately use Skyward Sonnet once. After a Stormzone created by your Venti, who has this card equipped, is triggered, the next Normal Attack performed by your character in this Round will cost 1 less Unaligned Element.

(You must have Venti in your deck to add this card to your deck.)

Conqueror of Evil: Guardian Yaksha

Combat Action: When your active character is Xiao, equip this card.

After Xiao equips this card, immediately use Bane of All Evil once. While your Xiao has Yaksha’s Mask attached, your use of Lemniscatic Wind Cycling will cost 1 less Anemo Die. (Every attachment of Yaksha’s Mask allows the effect to be triggered twice)

(You must have Xiao in your deck to add this card to your deck.)

Dominance of Earth

Combat Action: When your active character is Zhongli, equip this card.

After Zhongli equips this card, immediately use Dominus Lapidis: Striking Stone once. When your active character is protected by a Shield Character Status or a Shield Combat Status, your Summons deal +1 Geo DMG.

(You must have Zhongli in your deck to add this card to your deck.)

Absorbing Prism

Mystical Abandon

Combat Action: When your active character is Shenhe, equip this card.

After Shenhe equips this card, immediately use Spring Spirit Summoning once.

When the Icy Quill created by your Shenhe, who has this card equipped, is triggered by your characters’ Normal Attacks, its Usages will not decrease. (Once per Round)

(You must have Shenhe in your deck to add this card to your deck.)

Abyssal Mayhem: Hydrospout

Combat Action: When your active character is Tartaglia, equip this card.

After Tartaglia equips this card, immediately use Foul Legacy: Raging Tide once.

End Phase: Deals 1 Piercing DMG to all opposing characters affected by Riptide.

(You must have Tartaglia in your deck to add this card to your deck.)

Sanguine Rouge

Combat Action: When your active character is Hu Tao, equip this card.

After Hu Tao equips this card, immediately use Guide to Afterlife once. When your Hu Tao, who has this card equipped, has no more than 6 HP, Pyro DMG dealt +1.

(You must have Hu Tao in your deck to add this card to your deck.)

Wishes Unnumbered

Combat Action: When your active character is Raiden Shogun, equip this card.

After Raiden Shogun equips this card, immediately use Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu once. When your Raiden Shogun, who has this card equipped, uses Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu, it will deal +1 additional DMG for every point of Resolve consumed.

(You must have Raiden Shogun in your deck to add this card to your deck.)

The Shrine’s Sacred Shade

Combat Action: When your active character is Yae Miko, equip this card.

After Yae Miko equips this card, immediately use Great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin once. After your Yae Miko, who has this card equipped, destroys a Sesshou Sakura through Great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin, the next use of Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura this Round will cost 2 less Elemental Dice.

(You must have Yae Miko in your deck to add this card to your deck.)

The Seed of Stored Knowledge

Combat Action: When your active character is Nahida, equip this card.

After Nahida equips this card, immediately use Illusory Heart once.

When your Nahida, who has this card equipped, is on the field, the following effects will take place based on your party’s Elemental Types: Pyro: When the Shrine of Maya is on the field, opposing characters who trigger the Seed of Skandha due to Elemental Reactions they are affected by will have the Piercing DMG they take from the Seed of Skandha converted to Dendro DMG. Electro: When the Shrine of Maya enters the field, the Seed of Skandha currently present in the opposition will gain 1 Usage(s). Hydro: After your Nahida, who has this card equipped unleashes Shrine of Maya, Duration (Rounds) +1.

(You must have Nahida in your deck to add this card to your deck.)

Cicin’s Cold Glare

Combat Action: When your active character is Fatui Cryo Cicin Mage, equip this card.

After Fatui Cryo Cicin Mage equips this card, immediately use Misty Summons once. After your Fatui Cryo Cicin Mage, who has this card equipped, uses a Skill: If Cryo Cicins’ Usage(s) have exceeded their upper limit, deal 2 Cryo DMG.

(You must have Fatui Cryo Cicin Mage in your deck to add this card to your deck.)

Embers Rekindled

When played: If Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames, who equips this card, has already triggered Fiery Rebirth, immediately discard this card and apply Aegis of Abyssal Flame to the character. When Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames, who has this card equipped, triggers Fiery Rebirth: discard this card and apply Aegis of Abyssal Flame to the character.

(You must have Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames in your deck to add this card to your deck.)

New Weapon Cards

Amos’ Bow

The character deals +1 DMG.

When the character uses a Skill that costs at least a total of 5 Elemental Dice and Energy, +2 additional DMG. (Once per Round)



Only Bow Characters can equip this. A character can equip a maximum of 1 Weapon.

A Thousand Floating Dreams

The character deals +1 DMG.

When your character triggers an Elemental Reaction: Deal +1 DMG. (Twice per Round)

Only Catalyst Characters can equip this. A character can equip a maximum of 1 Weapon.

Elegy for the End

The character deals +1 DMG.

After the character uses an Elemental Burst: Create Millennial Movement: Farewell Song. (Your character deals +1 DMG, Duration (Rounds): 2)

Only Bow Characters can equip this. A character can equip a maximum of 1 Weapon.

Skyward Pride

The character deals +1 DMG.

Once per Round: This character’s Normal Attacks deal +1 additional DMG.

Only Claymore Characters can equip this. A character can equip a maximum of 1 Weapon.

The Bell

The character deals +1 DMG.

After the character uses a skill: Gives 1 Shield point to your active character. (Once per Round, stacks up to 2 points)

Only Claymore Characters can equip this. A character can equip a maximum of 1 Weapon.

Vortex Vanquisher

The character deals +1 DMG.

When your active character is protected by a Shield Character Status or a Shield Combat Status, you deal +1 DMG.

After the character uses an Elemental Skill: If you have a Combat Status that grants a Shield on your side, add 1 Shield point to that Combat Status. (Once per Round)

Only Polearm Characters can equip this. A character can equip a maximum of 1 Weapon.

Engulfing Lightning

The character deals +1 DMG.

Triggers automatically once per Round: If the character to which this is attached does not have Energy, they will gain 1 Energy.

Only Polearm Characters can equip this. A character can equip a maximum of 1 Weapon.

Skyward Blade

The character deals +1 DMG.

Once per Round: This character’s Normal Attacks deal +1 additional DMG.

Only Sword Characters can equip this. A character can equip a maximum of 1 Weapon.

New Artifact Cards

Emblem of Severed Fate

After another character of yours uses an Elemental Burst: The character to which this is attached gains 1 Energy.

Tenacity of the Millelith

When Action Phase begins: The character to which this is attached gains Unmovable Mountain that provides 2 Shield points.

Thundering Poise

When the character uses a Normal Attack or equips a Talent: Spend 1 less Elemental Die. (Once per Round)

Vermillion Hereafter

When the character uses a Normal Attack or equips a Talent: Spend 1 less Elemental Die. (Once per Round)

Capricious Visage

When the character uses an Elemental Skill or equips a Talent: Spend 1 less Elemental Die. (Once per Round)

Shimenawa’s Reminiscence

When the character uses an Elemental Skill or equips a Talent: Spend 1 less Elemental Die. (Once per Round)

New Miscellaneous Cards

Tenshukaku

Sangonomiya Shrine

Sumeru City

Vanarana

Chinju Forest

Hanachirusato

Kid Kujirai

Xudong

Dunyarzad

Rana

Red Feather Fan

Treasure-Seeking Seelie

Wind and Freedom

Stone and Contracts

Thunder and Eternity

Nature and Wisdom

Fatui Conspiracy

Plunging Strike

Charged Attack

The Legend of Vennessa

New Food Cards

Teyvat Fried Egg

Sashimi Platter

Tandoori Roast Chicken

Butter Crab