Eula's finally out of banner prison with the Genshin Impact Version 3.8 first phase banners!

Genshin Impact Version 3.8 First Phase Banners

The posts on official HoYoverse accounts revealed the banners for the first half of Genshin Impact Version 3.8. “Dance of the Shimmering Waves” Eula (5-star Cryo Claymore) is being featured after one and a half years of being absent from any banners. “Fleeing Sunlight” Klee (5-star Pyro Catalyst) is the other featured 5-star.

Dear Travelers, the event wishes "Born of Ocean Swell," "Sparkling Steps," and "Epitome Invocation" will be available on July 5!

Eula is one of, if not the, best sources of physical damage in the game. Her playstyle generally revolves around her Elemental Burst, which has the potential to deal an insane amount of damage if used properly. Her being a claymore user also means that she can break shields like a hot knife on butter. If you like seeing big numbers or want the best Physical DMG dealer in the game, Eula is for you.

“Fleeing Sunlight” Klee is an on-field Pyro DPS character, and it's no coincidence that she does explosive damage. However, she does require some form of skill expression (like animation cancels and stamina management) as well as a good Artifact build to be maximized. She shines in mono-Pyro compositions and can be viable with Vaporize, but she cannot work with Freeze comps.

Mika is primarily a Cryo support, filling a niche by being able to grant the party an ATK SPD steroid through his Elemental Skill. He also provides healing via his Elemental Burst, making him a great buffer/healer while contributing towards Cryo resonance if you want those tasty, tasty crits.

Thoma might not excel at anything in particular, but the protection he offers with the shield along with consistent Pyro application can be a niche trait you might want.

Razor is one of Genshin Impact's release characters, and by this point, players who have been playing and Wishing regularly must have a maxed-out Razor already. Even at C6, it's hard to justify investing in him unless you like him as a character.

Genshin Impact Version 3.8 First Phase Weapon Banner

The following 5-star weapons are featured in this Weapon Banner

Song of Broken Pines (Claymore)

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Wings (Catalyst)

The following 4-star weapons are featured: