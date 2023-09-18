The Genshin Impact Version 4.1 Special Program Livestream revealed many things, including six new weapons! If you haven't checked out the other shiny new things coming to this update yet (like the Anniversary rewards or the two new characters), make sure to give them a read. Here are all of the new Genshin Impact Version 4.1 Weapons, as revealed in the livestream.

New Weapons in Genshin Impact 4.1

Tome of the Eternal Flow (5-star Catalyst)

Tome of the Eternal Flow is Neuvillette's Signature Weapon.

Stats at Lv. 90, Refinement Level 1:

ATK: 541.83

Bonus CRIT DMG%: 88.2%

Aeon Wave: HP is increased by 16%. When current HP increases or decreases, Charged Attack DMG will be increased by 14% for 4s. Max 3 stacks, can be triggered once every 0.3s. When you have 3 stacks or refresh a third stack's duration, 8 Energy will be restored. This Energy restoration effect can be triggered once every 12s.



Cashflow Supervision (5-star Catalyst)

Cashflow Supervision is Wriothesley's Signature Weapon.

Stats at Lv. 90, Refinement Level 1:

ATK: 674.33

Bonus CRIT Rate%: 22.05

Golden Blood-Tide: ATK is increased by 16%. When current HP increases or decreases, Normal Attack DMG will be increased by 16% and Charged Attack DMG will be increased by 14% for 4s. Max 3 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s. When the wielder has 3 stacks, ATK SPD will be increased by 8%.



Ballad of the Boundless Blue (4-star Claymore)

The Ballad of the Boundless Blue can be acquired by playing through Genshin Impact Version 4.1's Main Event, Waterborne Poetry.

Stats at Lv. 90, Refinement Level 1:

ATK: 564.78

Bonus Energy Recharge: 30.63%

Azure Skies: Within 6s after Normal or Charged Attacks hit an opponent, Normal Attack DMG will be increased by 8% and Charged Attack DMG will be increased by 6%. Max 3 stacks. Can occur once every 0.3s.



The Dockhand's Assistant (4-star Sword)

The Dockhand's Assistant is a limited weapon and can be acquired via the Weapon Event Wish Banner when featured.

Stats at Lv. 90, Refinement Level 1:

ATK: 509.61

Bonus HP%: 41.35%

Sea Shanty: When the wielder is healed or heals others, they will gain a Stoic's Symbol that lasts 30s, up to a maximum of 3 Symbols. When using their Elemental Skill or Burst, all Symbols will be consumed and the Roused effect will be granted for 10s. For each Symbol consumed, gain 40 Elemental Mastery, and 2s after the effect occurs, 2 Energy per Symbol consumed will be restored for said character. The Roused effect can be triggered once every 15s, and Symbols can be gained even when the character is not on the field.



Portable Power Saw (4-star Claymore)

The Portable Power Saw is a limited weapon and can be acquired via the Weapon Event Wish Banner when featured.

Stats at Lv. 90, Refinement Level 1:

ATK: 454.36

Bonus HP%: 55.13%

Sea Shanty: When the wielder is healed or heals others, they will gain a Stoic's Symbol that lasts 30s, up to a maximum of 3 Symbols. When using their Elemental Skill or Burst, all Symbols will be consumed and the Roused effect will be granted for 10s. For each Symbol consumed, gain 40 Elemental Mastery, and 2s after the effect occurs, 2 Energy per Symbol consumed will be restored for said character. The Roused effect can be triggered once every 15s, and Symbols can be gained even when the character is not on the field.



Prospector's Drill (4-star Polearm)

The Prospector's Drill is a limited weapon and can be acquired via the Weapon Event Wish Banner when featured.

Stats at Lv. 90, Refinement Level 1:

ATK: 564.78

Bonus ATK%: 27.56%

Masons' Ditty: When the wielder is healed or heals others, they will gain a Unity's Symbol that lasts 30s, up to a maximum of 3 Symbols. When using their Elemental Skill or Burst, all Symbols will be consumed and the Struggle effect will be granted for 10s. For each Symbol consumed, gain 3% ATK and 7% All Elemental DMG Bonus. The Struggle effect can be triggered once every 15s, and Symbols can be gained even when the character is not on the field.



Range Gauge (4-star Bow)

The Range Gauge is a limited weapon and can be acquired via the Weapon Event Wish Banner when featured.

Stats at Lv. 90, Refinement Level 1:

ATK: 564.78

Bonus ATK%: 27.56%

Masons' Ditty: When the wielder is healed or heals others, they will gain a Unity's Symbol that lasts 30s, up to a maximum of 3 Symbols. When using their Elemental Skill or Burst, all Symbols will be consumed and the Struggle effect will be granted for 10s. For each Symbol consumed, gain 3% ATK and 7% All Elemental DMG Bonus. The Struggle effect can be triggered once every 15s, and Symbols can be gained even when the character is not on the field.



All values and images taken from Honey Hunter. Genshin Impact Version 4.1 goes live on Wednesday, September 27th, 2023, with pre-load being available for the Monday of that week.