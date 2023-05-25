Meet Yoimiya, the sparkly owner of Naganohara Fireworks! Check out Yoimiya Skills, Talents, Materials, and more here.

Yoimiya Details

She is the most skilled pyrotechnician in Inazuma and is known as the “Queen of the Summer Festival.” In addition to being a craftsperson, she is also the “heroic sister” in the eyes of many children. No matter how big the problem is, Yoimiya always has a solution to save the day.

“Frolicking Flames” Yoimiya is a 5-star Pyro Bow character, released as a playable character in Genshin Impact Version 2.0 along with Inazuma being launched as a new region. She owns Naganohara Fireworks located in Inazuma, along with her dad. Festivities and Yoimiya go hand-in-hand, so keep an eye out for her appearances in any festive Genshin Impact events!

Her English voice actor is Jenny Yokobori, who also voiced Evie in Fortnite, Diesel and Maiden in Goddess of Victory: NIKKE, and Mari from Lost Ark. On the Japanese voiceover, she is voiced by Ueda Kana, known for voicing Tohsaka Rin in the Fate/ series, Skyfire in Arknights, and Hayate Yagami in the Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha series.

Yoimiya’s Constellation is called Carassius Auratus, meaning goldfish as denoted by the shape of the constellation itself. Her birthday is June 21st.

Her Ascension Stat is CRIT Rate, gaining up to 19.2% on her final Ascension.

Yoimiya Ascension Materials

The following materials are needed to ascend and level Yoimiya to 90.

168 Naku Weed

Primary Ascension Materials (drops from Pyro Regisvines and Pyro Hypostases): 1 Agnidus Agate Sliver 9 Agnidus Agate Fragment 9 Agnidus Agate Chunk 6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone

Samachurl drops: 18 Divining Scroll 30 Sealed Scroll 36 Forbidden Curse Scroll

Pyro Hypostasis drops: 46 Smoldering Pearl

420,000 Mora

412 Hero’s Wit + 2 Wanderer’s Advice (or equivalent EXP)

Yoimiya Talent Materials

Each of Yoimiya’s three battle talents requires the following materials to be leveled up to Talent Level 10.

Samachurl drops: 6 Divining Scroll 22 Sealed Scroll 31 Forbidden Curse Scroll

Talent Level-Up Materials: 3 Teachings of Transcience 21 Guide to Transcience 38 Philosophies of Transcience

Azhdaha Challenge Weekly Boss Drops: 6 Dragon Lord’s Crown

1 Crown of Insight

1.6525 million Mora

Yoimiya Skills

Normal Attack: Firework Flare-Up

Normal Attack

Performs up to 5 consecutive shots with a bow.

Charged Attack

Performs a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG.

While aiming, flames will accumulate on the arrowhead before being fired off as an attack. Has different effects based on how long the energy has been charged: Charge Level 1: Fires off a flaming arrow that deals Pyro DMG. Charge Level 2: Generates a maximum of 3 Kindling Arrows based on time spent charging, releasing them as part of this Aimed Shot. Kindling Arrows will home in on nearby opponents, dealing Pyro DMG on hit.

While aiming, flames will accumulate on the arrowhead before being fired off as an attack. Has different effects based on how long the energy has been charged:

Plunging Attack

Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Niwabi Fire-Dance

Yoimiya waves a sparkler and causes a ring of saltpeter to surround her.

Niwabi Enshou

During this time, arrows fired by Yoimiya’s Normal Attack will be Blazing Arrows, and their DMG will be increased and converted to Pyro DMG. During this time, Normal Attack: Firework Flare-Up will not generate Kindling Arrows at Charge Level 2.

This effect will deactivate when Yoimiya leaves the field.

“Niwabi” is a form of incense firework created by Yoimiya herself. Its ability to be lit without any prior training or preparation has made it a real hit. After many fire-related incidents, the Tenryou Commission ordered the use of “Niwabi” banned, but small, bright sparks can often still be seen springing up at night. If seen from above, they look almost like little twinkling stars.

Lv1 Lv2 Lv3 Lv4 Lv5 Lv6 Lv7 Lv8 Lv9 Lv10 Lv11 Lv12 Lv13 Lv14 Lv15 Blazing Arrow DMG 137.91% Normal Attack DMG 140.18% Normal Attack DMG 142.45% Normal Attack DMG 145.4% Normal Attack DMG 147.67% Normal Attack DMG 149.94% Normal Attack DMG 152.89% Normal Attack DMG 155.84% Normal Attack DMG 158.79% Normal Attack DMG 161.74% Normal Attack DMG 164.7% Normal Attack DMG 167.65% Normal Attack DMG 170.6% Normal Attack DMG 173.55% Normal Attack DMG 176.5% Normal Attack DMG Duration 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s CD 18s 18s 18s 18s 18s 18s 18s 18s 18s 18s 18s 18s 18s 18s 18s

Elemental Burst: Ryuukin Saxifrage

Yoimiya leaps into the air along with her original creation, the “Ryuukin Saxifrage,” and fires forth blazing rockets bursting with surprises that deal AoE Pyro DMG and mark one of the hit opponents with Aurous Blaze.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Aurous Blaze

All Normal/Charged/Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts by any party member other than Yoimiya that hit an opponent marked by Aurous Blaze will trigger an explosion, dealing AoE Pyro DMG.

When an opponent affected by Aurous Blaze is defeated before its duration expires, the effect will pass on to another nearby opponent, who will inherit the remaining duration.

One Aurous Blaze explosion can be triggered every 2s. When Yoimiya is down, Aurous Blaze effects created through her skills will be deactivated.

Fireworks are man-made starlight, comets fired into the sky. Though they last for but an instant, the memory of their brilliance shall surely live on.

Lv1 Lv2 Lv3 Lv4 Lv5 Lv6 Lv7 Lv8 Lv9 Lv10 Lv11 Lv12 Lv13 Lv14 Lv15 Skill DMG 127.2% 136.74% 146.28% 159% 168.54% 178.08% 190.8% 203.52% 216.24% 228.96% 241.68% 254.4% 270.3% 286.2% 302.1% Aurous Blaze Explosion DMG 122% 131.15% 140.3% 152.5% 161.65% 170.8% 183% 195.2% 207.4% 219.6% 231.8% 244% 259.25% 274.5% 289.75% Duration 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s CD 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s Energy Cost 60 60 60 60 60 60 60 60 60 60 60 60 60 60 60

Passive Talents

Blazing Match

When Yoimiya crafts Decoration, Ornament, and Landscape-type Furnishings, she has a 100% chance to refund a portion of the materials used.

Tricks of the Trouble-Maker Tricks of the Trouble-Maker

During Niwabi Fire-Dance, shots from Yoimiya’s Normal Attack will increase her Pyro DMG Bonus by 2% on hit. This effect lasts for 3s and can have a maximum of 10 stacks.

Summer Night’s Dawn Summer Night’s Dawn

Using Ryuukin Saxifrage causes nearby party members (not including Yoimiya) to gain a 10% ATK increase for 15s. Additionally, a further ATK Bonus will be added on based on the number of “Tricks of the Trouble-Maker” stacks Yoimiya possesses when using Ryuukin Saxifrage. Each stack increases this ATK Bonus by 1%.

Yoimiya Constellations

Agate Ryuukin

The Aurous Blaze created by Ryuukin Saxifrage lasts for an extra 4s.

Additionally, when an opponent affected by Aurous Blaze is defeated within its duration, Yoimiya’s ATK is increased by 20% for 20s.

A Procession of Bonfires A Procession of Bonfires

When Yoimiya’s Pyro DMG scores a CRIT Hit, Yoimiya will gain a 25% Pyro DMG Bonus for 6s.

This effect can be triggered even when Yoimiya is not the active character.

Trickster’s Flare Trickster’s Flare

Increases the Level of Niwabi Fire-Dance by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Pyrotechnic Professional Pyrotechnic Professional

When Yoimiya’s own Aurous Blaze triggers an explosion, Niwabi Fire-Dance’s CD is decreased by 1.2s.

A Summer Festival’s Eve A Summer Festival’s Eve

Increases the Level of Ryuukin Saxifrage by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Naganohara Meteor Swarm Naganohara Meteor Swarm

During Niwabi Fire-Dance, Yoimiya’s Normal Attacks have a 50% chance of firing an extra Blazing Arrow that deals 60% of its original DMG. This DMG is considered Normal Attack DMG.

Other Yoimiya Details

Yoimiya’s signature dish is called “Summer Festival Fish”, made by cooking Tricolor Dango with Yoimiya.

Yoimiya’s specialty. Watching the fireworks, your hands full of the snacks Yoimiya’s given you, her carefree, child-like laughter in your ear as the pyrotechnics burst overhead… Amid this unique symphony of sounds, the plump goldfish in your hand almost looks like it might start swimming at any moment…

Her outfit is called “Goldfish Firecracker.”

Yoimiya’s outfit. A patchwork of memories from festivals over the years.

All data taken from HoneyHunter.