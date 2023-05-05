Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

The Georgetown Hoyas basketball program landed former Kansas State forward Ismael Massoud from the transfer portal on Friday, according to a tweet from On3 National Recruiting Expert Joe Tipton.

“NEWS: Kansas State transfer Ismael Massoud has committed to Georgetown, he tells @On3sports,” wrote Tipton. “Began his career at Wake Forest.”

A former 3-star recruit from the Bronx, N.Y., Massoud initially committed to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons over offers from Georgia Tech, Rutgers, Auburn, Creighton, Florida State, Georgia, Illinois, Minnesota, Penn State, Texas Tech and Xavier, among others, according to 247Sports. He joined a 2019 recruiting class that ranked 61st in the nation and featured three other 3-star recruits in guard Jahcobi Neath, forward Tariq Ingraham and forward Ody Oguama.

Ismael Massoud would transfer to Kansas State after two seasons with Wake Forest before the 2021-22 basketball season. He averaged 6.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest in his first season with KSU.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Massoud finished last season with averages of 5.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game in 32 games played for Kansas State. He shot at a 41.8% clip from the 3-point line, making 1.2 of his 2.8 long-range attempts per matchup.

Ismael Massoud joins a Georgetown basketball roster that went 7-25 overall and 2-18 against conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Hoyas and head coach Ed Cooley brought in 4-star recruit Drew Fielder in March. He was initially committed to Providence before he submitted his request for a release from his National Letter of Intent, according to Tipton.

“I chose Georgetown because of my relationship with coach (Ed) Cooley,” Fielder told On3 in March. “I really trust what he’s saying and I really believe that he believes in me.

“He believes we can make Georgetown really good together. They have a good history and we want to keep that going. Keep the history of elite bigs coming through. I’m really excited.”