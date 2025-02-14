ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Georgetown and Butler have struggled to find much consistency in this game. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Georgetown-Butler prediction and pick.

Georgetown is 15-9 this season. While the season started well, the Hoyas have recently struggled in Big East play. They have notable wins against Creighton, Xavier, and Villanova. However, they have losses against West Virginia, Marquette, UConn, and St. John's. Thomas Sorber and Micah Peavy are the two biggest keys to a balanced Hoyas offense and can get a big win in this game.

Butler is 11-13 this season and has only two wins in the Big East. They have only one notable win against Mississippi State early in the year. They've also lost to notable teams like Houston, Wisconsin, Marquette twice, UConn twice, Villanova, St. John's, Creighton, and Georgetown. Jahmyl Telfort has been a bright spot and can help the Bulldogs get a much-needed win.

Here are the Georgetown-Butler College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Georgetown-Butler Odds

Georgetown: +3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +128

Butler: -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -154

Over: 143.5 (-115)

Under: 143.5 (-105)

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Butler

Time: 2 pm ET/11 am PT

TV: FS1

Why Georgetown Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgetown's defense is the best in the Big East. They allow 64.9 points per game, 40.3% from the field, and 33.5% from behind the arc. On KenPom, their adjusted defensive rating is 97.4, 32nd in the country.

The Hoyas have a solid frontcourt. Sorber has been a matchup nightmare for opposing teams. He leads the team in rebounding with 8.7 per game and in blocks with 2.1 per game.

Then, their perimeter defense has been excellent. Four different Hoyas are also averaging over one steal, with Peavy leading the team with 2.3 steals per game. This defense has much to like against a Butler offense that has been unimpressive this season.

The Butler offense has been inconsistent. They score 73.7 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 45.8%, and a three-point percentage of 37.5% of its three-pointers. They are also the 50th-ranked adjusted offense in KenPom, with a 116.8 rating.

Three Bulldogs are averaging double digits in scoring this season. Jahmyl Telfort is the Bulldogs' primary scorer and the most trustworthy player to try to score a bucket, averaging 16 points per game. He has proven time and time again that he can carry this offense

Telfort is also the leader in assists, averaging 3.5 per game, for a team that averages 14.3 assists per game. Telfort has his work cut out for him in this matchup against the Hoyas' defense. Butler has shown flashes, but this is a bad matchup against this defense, and the Hoyas can overwhelm the Bulldogs, even on the road in Indianapolis.

Butler's defense is struggling as a unit. They allow 71.7 points per game, 42.8% from the field, and 31.1% from behind the arc. This defense is also ranked 126th in adjusted defense on KenPom with a 105.7 rating.

The frontcourt has not been all that impressive on defense, so they are struggling. Andre Screen leads the team in rebounds and blocks with 6.1 and 1.5 per game. Then, Telfort is the best perimeter defender for the Bulldogs this season, averaging one steal per game. The Butler defense has struggled all year, but the Georgetown offense is a decent matchup because they have also had their fair share of struggles this season. Butler might have some success on this side of the court at home.

Why Butler Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgetown's offense has struggled in Big East play. They average 70.3 points per game, 45% from the field and 30.5% from behind the arc. The biggest strength of this offense is its balance. In KenPom, this offense is 190th in adjusted efficiency with a 107.1 rating.

Four different Hoyas are averaging over double digits in scoring, and Micah Peavy is the scoring leader with 15.2 points per game. Thomas Sorber is second and just behind with 14.7 points per game.

They have also been a good team regarding ball movement, with 14.5 assists per game. Malik Mack is also the assist leader, averaging 4.7 per game. This offense needs a bounce-back opportunity in the Big East because they have potential, but conference play has been a massive struggle. They should find their offense in this game against Butler because the Bulldogs have been one of the worst defenses in the Big East.

Final Georgetown-Butler Prediction & Pick

Georgetown's best unit in this game is its defense. I think the defense travels well and should completely shut down the Bulldogs in this matchup. Telfort is a good scorer, but the Hoyas have the players to slow him down, and Sorber and Peavy should be the best players in this matchup.

Final Georgetown-Butler Prediction & Pick: Butler -3.5 (-105)