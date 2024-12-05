ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Georgetown and West Virginia have started the year playing well, but they have yet to prove it against better teams. West Virginia has shown more after last week, but this game will do a lot for both programs. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Georgetown-West Virginia prediction and pick.

Georgetown is 7-1 this season, but they have not won many games against notable programs. Their biggest game so far was against Notre Dame, which they lost in a blowout. Thomas Sober and Micah Peavy have been the big keys for the Hoyas this year. The Hoyas are a bit of a wildcard, and this will be their second game against a power conference team all year. It will be a big game to test where they are at.

West Virginia is 5-2 this season, with notable wins against Gonzaga and Arizona and notable losses against Pitt and Louisville. Javon Small and Tucker DeVries have been the engines that make this offense go for the Mountaineers. West Virginia has also been a wildcard of a team this year and has talent, but has big losses on top of big wins. It could be a big win to say they are a solid team.

Here are the Georgetown-West Virginia College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Georgetown-West Virginia Odds

Georgetown: +7.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +250

West Virginia: -7.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -315

Over: 141.5 (-115)

Under: 141.5 (-105)

How to Watch Georgetown vs. West Virginia

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Georgetown Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgetown's offense has been solid this year. They score 78.8 points per game, have a 46.9% field goal percentage, and a 28.6% three-point shooting percentage. Four Hoyas are averaging over double digits in scoring this season, with Thomas Sober leading the team with 15.8 points per game. Micah Peavy is also the team leader in assists at 4.1 per game. The Hoyas have been solid but need to play better offense against a team like West Virginia because the only power team they have played so far, the offense struggled when they played Notre Dame. West Virginia does not have a great defense in their own right, so Sober and Peavy have an opportunity to have great games in this matchup. If the Mountaineers can not stop that duo, then the Hoyas will get going on offense.

Georgetown's defense has been great this year. They allow 63.1 points per game, 39.1% from the field, and 34.7% from behind the arc. Down low, Thomas Sober has also been great, averaging 8.9 rebounds per game. Then, two players average at least one block per game, with Thomas Sober leading at 1.8. Finally, three Hoyas average at least one steal per game, with Micah Peavy leading with 3.4 per game. This defense is a big key in this game because the Mountaineers have some playmakers, such as Tucker DeVries and Javon Small. They can potentially slow the Mountaineers down, but they need to show it after barely playing power conference offenses.

Why West Virginia Will Cover The Spread/Win

West Virginia has been inconsistent on offense this year. They score 78.4 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 43.8%, and a three-point percentage of 35.4%. Three Mountaineers are averaging over double digits this season, with Javon Small leading the way at 19 points per game, and then Tucker Devries is just behind with 14.9 points per game. Then, Javon Small also leads in assists at 4.7 per game. This offense has the tools to win, thanks to Small and DeVries. This Georgetown defense has been great this year, but this duo will be the best duo they have played all year. If West Virginia can score, they will have a lot of success in this game at home.

West Virginia's defense has also been solid since the start of the year. They allow 70 points per game, 39% from the field and 29.8% from behind the arc. Down low, Amani Hansberry has been the key, averaging 7.6 rebounds per game. Then, three players average at least one block per game, with Tucker DeVries and Eduardo Andre leading at 1.7. Finally, five Mountaineers average at least one steal per game, with Javon Small leading at 2.6 per game. This defense is a huge key to the Mountaineers' success this year. They need to slow down Sober and Peavy. They have the tools to do that; if they do, the Mountaineers have a big chance to win.

Final Georgetown-West Virginia Prediction & Pick

Georgetown and West Virginia are very similar teams this year. This game comes down to Micah Peavy and Thomas Sober vs. Javon Small and Tucker DeVries, and whoever wins that battle of duos wins. West Virginia is the better team in this game, and it also helps that they are at home. Tucker DeVries and Javon Small should lead the Mountaineers to a win and cover at home.

Final Georgetown-West Virginia Prediction & Pick: West Virginia -7.5 (-106)