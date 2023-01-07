By Jack Winter · 2 min read

It seems like Stetson Bennett will have one of his biggest, most dynamic targets available with the national title on the line after all. Georgia football offensive coordinator Todd Monken told reporters on Saturday he believes star tight end Darnell Washington will suit up on Monday night against the TCU Horned Frogs, according to Nick Schultz of On3.

“I anticipate he’ll play,” Monken said.

Washington injured his ankle early in the Bulldogs’ 42-41 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl. He didn’t play after the first quarter, wearing a walking boot and using crutches on the sidelines as Georgia completed its instant-classic comeback.

The junior was a limited participant in practice this week, getting some individual work in but kept out of team-wide drills.

“It’s better,” Washington said of his ankle on Saturday, per ESPN’s Mark Schlabach. “We’ll have to see what I can do the next two days. The plan is to play, and that’s the goal. Whatever happens, it’s not in my hands.”

The 6-foot-7, 270-pound pass-catcher will officially be a game-time decision for Monday’s contest. He’s a possible first-round pick in April’s NFL draft.

If Darnell Washington doesn’t play in the CFP National Championship, Bennett will have plenty of other dangerous weapons at his disposal—including at tight end. Brock Bowers led the Bulldogs with 57 catches for 790 yards and six touchdowns this season en route to All-American honors, while true freshman Oscar Delp has been a solid weekly contributor for coach Kirby Smart.

The Bulldogs and Horned Frogs kickoff at 4:30 p.m. (PST) from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.