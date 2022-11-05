Georgia fans shower Tennessee with thundering ‘overrated’ chant amid blowout

The No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers have had quite a performance to forget in their road showdown against the No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

The Volunteers’ high-flying offense entered the game leading the nation in both yards per game (553.0) and points per game (49.4). Hendon Hooker was also deemed to be the clear-cut frontrunner for this year’s Heisman Trophy honor. However, it has been the Georgia defense that has so far orchestrated arguably the biggest statement performance of the year.

Hooker did not anchor a single touchdown drive over the opening three quarters of the matchup, and the Volunteers’ formidable rush offense continues to have struggles in having its way at the line of scrimmage against the Bulldogs’ stout front seven unit.

During the fourth quarter of the contest, the Georgia faithful at Sanford Stadium began to ring out chants of “overrated,” as Tennessee has failed to get much going against the reigning College Football Playoff national champions.

“Overrated” chant at Sanford pic.twitter.com/X5tReFzL5s — Mike Wilson (@ByMikeWilson) November 5, 2022

Barring a historic comeback in the late stages of the fourth quarter, Tennessee is set to drop in the upcoming College Football Playoff rankings, and it will also stay put at second place in the SEC East standings. On the other hand, Georgia may go on to move into the No. 1 spot in Tuesday’s CFP rankings.