Georgia football: 3 reasons 2022 Bulldogs are better than 2021 CFP National Championship team

The 2021 season was a dream for the Georgia Bulldogs. The team won its first national title since 1980 after defeating SEC rival Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the College Football Playoff Championship Game. Because of that, Georgia football entered the 2022 season under a lot of pressure and expectations. Not only do fans want to see a conference title this time, but they want back-to-back national championships.

However, the team did pay a price for its success. A total of 15 Bulldogs were selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, including five in the first round and No. 1 pick Travon Walker. With many changes, it was difficult to believe Georgia could once again be one of the best colleges in the country.

Fast forward to midway through the 2022 season, the Bulldogs are undefeated at 7-0 and No. 1 in the national rankings. Here are three reasons why the 2022 Georgia football Bulldogs are better than the 2021 national championship squad.

3. Many key players returned, now with more experience

Despite the many departures, a good number of rotational players returned to the Bulldogs for the 2022 season. Headlined by defensive tackle Jalen Carter, Georgia kept a good foundation from the championship roster.

Still, the team will certainly miss having players such as defensive lineman Jordan Davis and linebacker Quay Walker. Both were taken in the first round of this year’s draft by the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers, respectively.

However, the departure of those players also opened the door to emerging Bulldogs from the 2021 roster. Defensive back Keele Ringo had a solid first year with the team, but now is having a bigger role in Georgia’s defense. Seniors Christopher Smith and Nolan Smith have plenty of experience on the field and also became more important without the 2022 class.

Those upperclassmen are now playing with a championship under their belt. They are more familiar with big stages and are certainly taking the next step towards an NFL career. Luckily for Georgia football, they are proving their value at Sanford Stadium.

2. Stetson Bennett began the season as the starting quarterback

In the first weeks of the 2021 season, the Bulldogs had JT Daniels as their starting quarterback. After he suffered an injury, Stetson Bennett had to step up. Following years as a backup, which included a brief stop at Jones County Junior College, Bennett finally gained the trust of the coaching staff to be a starter.

Starting 12 of 14 games, he completed 64.5% of his passes for 2,862 yards and 29 touchdowns against seven interceptions. The team went 11-1 with him. His biggest moment came in the CFP when he led the Bulldogs to a title. Bennett went 17-for-26 for 224 yards and two scores versus Alabama. He was then named the CFP National Championship Offensive MVP for his performance.

The 2022 situation is different. Bennett entered the season as Georgia’s No. 1 quarterback. The system and the team are designed based on his abilities. He spent time getting to know the first-stringers in the summer, building chemistry ahead of games instead of midseason like in 2021.

So far, he is showing what he can do. Georgia football is undefeated as Bennett is completing more than 70% of his pass attempts. At age 24, Bennett has more college experience than most of the team. He is having the chance of growing as a leader since Day 1 of the season, and it is showing on the field.

1. Kirby Smart’s new contract

Perhaps the biggest Georgia storyline of the summer was head coach Kirby Smart’s contract extension. He signed a 10-year, $112.5 million deal in July, making him the highest-paid coach in college football.

While money does not necessarily him a different coach, it certainly brought some extra pressure in Athens. Not only the Bulldogs already had a target on their backs because of the title, but Smart enters the spotlight as well. If Georgia football does not succeed, the blame could go on its head coach.

However, it seems that Smart’s new contract is having a different effect. He and the Bulldogs are responding with great football, showing the world that there was a reason the university trusted Smart with such a long-term and lucrative deal. Smart is probably trying to show FBS that his contract was not a mistake and that he deserved it.

He entered the season with the extra motivation of showing his contract was a great decision by Georgia. He is probably trying to carve his name as one of the best college football coaches this century. Because of that, Smart is taking the Bulldogs to the next level. He is leading the team to potentially another CFP appearance and Championship Game, all to prove he is indeed worth every penny from that new deal.

Without that extension, the stakes would not be so high for the Bulldogs. The contract is likely the X-factor of why Georgia football is playing even better football this season compared to the 2021 squad.