The Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up for a mammoth showdown this coming weekend in Athens against the Tennessee Volunteers. Unfortunately for Georgia football, it will be without one of its most important players on defense to help them stave off Hendon Hooker and the Volts.

According to Seth Emerson of The Athletic, Georgia football senior linebacker Nolan Smith is done for the rest of the college football season because of an upper-body injury he suffered last Saturday in the win over the Florida Gators in Jacksonville.

“Georgia will be without Nolan Smith, its top edge rusher and veteran leader, for the rest of this season. Smith suffered a torn pec muscle in Saturday’s win over Florida, per multiple reports. The injury initially was hoped to be not as serious, but by Tuesday morning it became apparent that surgery would be needed, likely ending the senior’s career at Georgia.”

Georgia football has one of the stoutest defenses in the nation, and Smith is among the chief reasons for that. Smith leads the Bulldogs with three sacks to go with 18 total tackles for Georgia football that enters Week 10 ranked third in the FBS with just 12.0 points allowed per game and seventh with only 281.9 total yards surrendered per contest.

The reigning national champions will likely add more responsibilities on the shoulders of the likes of Robert Beal and Chaz Chambliss to help cover the void left by Smith.

Georgia football will just have to hope that it can still get the job done against fellow undefeated powerhouse Tennessee even without Smith lurking on the edge.