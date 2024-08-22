It’s an exciting time to be a college football fan, and one fan base that is excited for the season is Georgia football fans. The Bulldogs were the #1 team in the country for most of last season, until they weren’t. They missed the College Football Playoff last year, but they will be back this season, and they’re coming for it all.

We’re almost there. Another long college football offseason is almost over as the calendar now reads August, and the first games will begin on the 24th. College football fans everywhere are eager for the new beginning. College football fever is rampant across the country as we get closer to the season, but this offseason was a bit easier than others because of the new EA Sports NCAA 25 video game that just came out in mid July.

First off, there are going to be some rules changes this year in college football, and some fans aren’t going to like them. Perhaps the biggest change is the addition of the two-minute warning, like in the NFL. If you are like most college football fans, you’re getting sick of the amount of commercials that we see during games. Well, the two-minute warning is just another way for TV Networks to pack another break into the action.

There are more changes, however, and these are ones that more fans are in favor of, but some still don’t like them. College football is going to look completely different next year because of expansion to the College Football Playoff to 12 teams and conference realignment. California schools playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference? Yeah, things are changing.

Conference realignment has made things look a lot different. The power five is no longer a thing as the Pac-12 is essentially dead. Every team left for a new conference except for Oregon State and Washington State. Those two teams have scheduling alliances with the Mountain West, but they aren’t actually in the conference.

Every other Pac-12 school found a new home. Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State are now in the Big 12. Oregon, Oregon State, USC and UCLA joined the Big Ten. Lastly, Cal and Stanford joined the ACC (makes a ton of sense, right?).

The other big change with conferences comes in the SEC. Oklahoma and Texas are both leaving the Big 12 and they will join the SEC. The Big Ten and the SEC are loaded with good teams, and some think that things could be heading in the direction of two super conferences.

This season, we will also see 12 teams make the College Football Playoff instead of just four. For about a month, the College Football Playoff will be happening. Some people aren’t in favor of the big expansion, but there will be more marquee college football games, and it’s hard to be too upset about that.

All in all, this is going to be one of the biggest college football seasons of all time. The game is changing, and this is the start of a new era.

Georgia football is the favorite to win it all

Georgia football won the national championship in 2021 and 2022, but after losing to Alabama in the SEC title game, they failed to make the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs were 12-0 and ranked #1 before that close loss, but it knocked them all the way out of the top four. In another year, Georgia might’ve still had enough on their resume to get in, but last year wasn’t that year.

The Bulldogs went on to play in the most depressing Orange Bowl game maybe ever. They took on Florida State, who also just barely missed out on the playoff after going 13-0 and winning the ACC. It’s safe to say that neither team was very happy about being in the Orange Bowl. Still, Georgia showed up and absolutely stomped the Seminoles in a 63-3 massacre. The game proved that the Bulldogs were the best team left out of the playoff, and they were probably better than a team or two that did make it.

Now, a new season is almost here, and Georgia is looking to get back to the mountaintop of college football. Right now, Michigan is wearing the crown after taking down Alabama and Washington in last year’s CFP, but the Bulldogs are the favorite to win it all this season.

Georgia football is the favorite, but nobody is perfect, and here is one flaw that could slow the Bulldogs down this year and prevent a national title:

Nothing

You read that right. There isn’t a fatal flaw that Georgia football has that will doom their national title hopes, and they will be the team that lifts the national championship trophy in late January. Yes, no team is perfect, and the Bulldogs will make some mistakes. However, if you look at this team from top to bottom, they really don’t have any weaknesses.

The Georgia offense is going to be extremely tough to stop. They have arguably the best quarterback in the country who threw for nearly 4,000 yards last year in his first year as the starter. He has elite weapons around him with three returning, upperclassmen wide receivers, a terrific transfer tight end in Benjamin Yurosek who is going to make a name for himself this year, a star transfer running back in Trevor Etienne. Oh, and their offensive line is loaded with experience as well.

What’s even scarier than the Georgia football offense is the Bulldogs defense. They have had one of the best defenses in the country year in and year out recently and that isn’t going to change this year. Georgia is the new Alabama. They aren’t going to win it all every year, and we saw that last season. But it would be surprising to see them go two straight years without a national title with the currently roster that they have.

The only team that has a roster like Georgia’s is Ohio State, but their flaw is their head coach who hasn’t been able to win the big games. The Bulldogs have the loaded roster, and they have the best head coach in the country in Kirby Smart, who has already won two national titles.

Georgia has it all. They are going to win it all.