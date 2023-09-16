The latest Georgia football injury updates are a mixed bag for the Bulldogs. It doesn't look like Ladd McConkey is ready to make his 2023 season debut when Georgia plays South Carolina Saturday afternoon. The good news is that the Georgia football team probably won't have to start SEC play without Javon Bullard.

Javon Bullard is probable to play against South Carolina with an ankle injury, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel, who notes that a final decision on the defensive back's status will be made after the Georgia football team warms up. McConkey is doubtful with a back injury, Thamel reports.

Bullard suffered a sprained ankle in Georgia's Week 2 win over Ball State. Bullard is one of the best defensive backs in the nation and part of a unit that has surrendered 10 total points in the first two games of the 2023 season.

McConkey has yet to play this season, making Saturday's Georgia-South Carolina game the third contest that he's missed this year. McConkey was the Bulldogs' leading wide receiver a season ago.

The Georgia offense has been just fine without McConkey in the first two games, which have essentially been tune-ups for SEC play. The Bulldogs routed UT Martin 48-7 in the season opener. Georgia remained undefeated by blowing out Ball State 45-3.

Things get tougher for the Georgia football team Saturday, but the defending national champs are expected to cruise to another victory. The top-ranked Bulldogs are favored by close to four touchdowns over the Gamecocks.

South Carolina beat Furman 47-21 last week after losing its opener against North Carolina.