Jordan Hall hasn't even been a member of the Georgia football team for an entire year and is already embracing the team's SEC rivalry with the Florida Gators. Hall, a 5-star defensive lineman who chose the Bulldogs over Florida football this past December, made an appearance on the Real Talk Georgia podcast and explained why he chose the Bulldogs over the Gators. Hall absolutely blasted Florida in the process, per On3 Sports.

5-star recruit Jordan Hall on why he picked Georgia over Florida😳 “UF talked a lot about nothing UGA talked a lot about something. UGA gone put people in the league. UF ain’t put a DL in the league since Taven Bryan & he’s terrible” (via @RealTalk_GA)https://t.co/7l0VqIM7mD pic.twitter.com/sSbf4B4Y5a — On3 (@On3sports) June 30, 2023

“UF talked a lot about nothing UGA talked a lot about something. UGA gone put people in the league. UF ain’t put a DL in the league since Taven Bryan & he’s terrible.”

Clearly, Hall wanted no parts of Florida football after hearing them talk “a lot about nothing” during the recruiting process. But wait there's more!

Hall took another shot at the Gators, saying they haven't “put a defensive lineman in the league since Taven Bryan and he's terrible.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Not only did the Gators get dragged but poor Taven Bryan, a former first round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars and a five-year NFL veteran, caught a wild stray from the Georgia football defender.

Nobody was safe from Hall's wrath.

But in all seriousness, he certainly has the right priorities. Hall clearly wants to make it to the NFL.

And when Georgia football hasn't been busy winning national championships- they've won back-to-back titles- they've been doing their best impression of a minor league NFL team, having sent a whopping eight players into the NFL via the first round of the draft in the last two seasons combined.

No, Hall didn't have to go so hard with his destruction of all things Florida. But can you really blame him for picking Georgia football?