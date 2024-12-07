The SEC title game between Georgia football and Texas football commences this Saturday, and there's a lot at stake on both sides. A win will do more than just grant an automatic CFP slot to the victor — it'll also give that school plenty of bragging rights. An opportunity to claim the country's top conference doesn't come easy, so it's safe to say that fans from both sides will either be glued to screens or screaming their lungs out in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

One well-known figure who will no doubt tune in is NBA superstar Anthony Edwards, who had a supportive, self-censored message for Bulldogs QB Carson Beck:

“Hey Carson Beck,” Edwards said, during a postgame interview on Friday. “Do your m-f-ing thing, you hear me? Do your thing. Let's go and get the win, cause we're gonna see 'em again in the SEC Championship”

For more context on the “see 'em again” portion of Edwards' comments, Georgia and Texas already played each other back in October, with the Bulldogs emerging victorious. As for the Minnesota Timberwolves star himself, Edwards has a connection to the Athens-based University. He spent his lone NCAA season (2019-20) playing for the Bulldogs, where he won the SEC Rookie of the Year and was named Second Team All-SEC.

Carson Beck and Georgia football face a foe that's out for revenge

Carson Beck and Co. have a tough task ahead of them. Among all SEC teams, Texas ranks first defensively, allowing opponents just 247.5 total yards and 147.3 passing yards per game. Despite Georgia winning during their regular-season clash, the Longhorns were able to limit Beck to 175 passing yards. Even worse, Beck was scoreless and was picked off three times by Texas secondary.

It was RB Trevor Etienne who stepped up, running for three touchdowns to lead Georgia to a 30-15 victory. The Bulldogs' defense showed out as well, amassing seven sacks and keeping Texas scoreless during the first half.

On Saturday, they'll meet each other again. Texas is undoubtedly seeking revenge, especially considering how their defeat to Georgia was their only loss of the season. Georgia, on the other hand, is looking to ensure that — in addition to their defense wreaking havoc once again — Carson Beck plays well this time around.