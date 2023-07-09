The Georgia Bulldogs are stacked to the gills on the recruitment front for the 2024 college football season, particularly on the offensive line. Georgia football landed yet another big win this offseason when they secured the commitment of 6-5 offensive tackle Marques Easley to add to its pass protection unit in 2024 that already boasted of serious size even before he announced his decision.

Georgia is building a MASSIVE offensive line class💪https://t.co/WRU5fV6kl6 pic.twitter.com/cn7HBmOK3t — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) July 8, 2023

Easley, who is from Kankakee, Illinois, said that a big factor in his decision to give his commitment to Georgia was the “balance” he believes the Bulldogs can afford him.

“What stood out about Georgia was the balance between football and personal life. Georgia fits my personality, Easley said, per Hayes Fawcett of On3 . “It’s a very competitive environment. Not too many schools are doing it like them. Georgia had things that show u life after football and the bigger world.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Easley, a four-star talent, had plenty of offers on the table before choosing to go to Athens. Among the other big-time programs that had their eyes on him were the Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers, Florida Gators, Michigan Wolverines, USC Trojans, Texas A&M Aggies, Florida State Seminoles, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Purdue Boilermakers, and Michigan State Spartans.

Georgia football is No.3 on the On3 recruitment rankings for 2024 with two five-stars, 17 four-stars, and seven three-stars.

After back-to-back College Football Playoff National Championship titles, Georgia has become an even bigger recruitment powerhouse, and it will only continue to be the case the more success the Bulldogs have on the field.