Georgia football continues to improve its roster after their loss against Notre Dame and added a running back in the transfer portal, according to recruiting reporter Hayes Fawcett.

“Former Notre Dame & Vanderbilt RB Micah Bell has Committed to Georgia, he tells On3sports. The 5’10 180 RB will have 3 years of eligibility remaining. Younger brother of Georgia WR Dillon Bell,” Fawcett wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Micah Bell has a similar skillset to his brother Dillon, though they play two different positions. That bodes well for Micah, which means that he can be useful in the running and passing game. It will be interesting to see what kind of role Micah plays for the Bulldogs, and if he can make a big impact for them next season.

Georgia football continues to add commitments

The Bulldogs are making an effort to improve their team for next season, and they've already gotten commitments from high-ranked transfers including Zachariah Branch and Noah Thomas. Not only will they have new players, but they'll be returning players such as Dillon Bell and Trevor Etienne.

Bell will have three years of eligibility remaining, and had a solid season for the Bulldogs with 43 receptions, 466 yards, and four touchdowns, as well as 107 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Micah didn't play for Vanderbilt last season and played in three games for Notre Dame as a freshman. After playing on defense, he'll be switching over to offense and looking to help the Bulldogs' backfield. Georgia football always gets some of the best players to commit to the team because of how successful they've been over the years. This season, they were probably at their lowest, but still were able to be one of the top teams in CFB.

Next season they'll look a little different, but there's no doubt that they'll once again be a team to not take lightly.