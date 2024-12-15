The college football regular season is over and the Georgia football program has once again won the SEC Championship Game and now they're in the College Football Playoffs once again. In addition to just being in the playoff, they're the two-seed and have a bye through the first round. Despite that, though, there are still some players entering the transfer portal now that the window has opened.

According to On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett, Georgia safety Jake Pope has entered the transfer portal. Pope, a redshirt sophomore, has not played a down for the Bulldogs and was rated as a four-star prospect coming out of high school. 247Sports ranks him as a three-star in the transfer portal, the no. 15 safety and no. 216 overall player.

Pope is most known for the infamous video that came out of him celebrating with Ole Miss fans after the Bulldogs fell to the Rebels earlier in 2024. “What an idiot, just stupid,” said head coach Kirby Smart when asked about the viral video earlier this season. Now, Pope is moving on from the program entirely.

Where does Georgia football go at quarterback in CFP?

Coming into the season, Carson Beck was viewed as highly as anyone. However, over the course of the season, he hasn't played his best football and has at times been a problem for the Bulldogs. However, despite that, he still prevailed as the team's clear QB1 and that wasn't going to change. Well, until he suffered an injury to his throwing arm in the SEC Championship Game.

At the end of the first half, Beck went out with what seemed to be a serious injury. He was replaced by backup Gunner Stockton, who played the entire half. Beck returned for just one play, the winning play, in which he handed the ball off despite being clearly unable to move his arm.

Due to an injury to his UCL, Beck will not return. As a result, it will be up to Stockton to try and lead Georgia to a national title. He will likely be backed up by former Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada.