Marcus Washington Jr. is entering the transfer portal after a single season with the Georgia Bulldogs, he announced on Saturday.

“After thoughtful prayer and discussion with my family I have decided that my time as a Bulldog has come to an end,” the defensive back wrote on social media.

“I have enjoyed my time spent with the Bulldog Nation, my teammates, my coaches, and the staff here at UGA! My lone season in Athens was a magical one that I will never forget, however it is time for me to explore other avenues for me to continue my academic and athletic career. With that being said I will be entering the transfer portal with 4 years of eligibility remaining!”

Washington leaves the school after his true freshman season with the Bulldogs; he reclassified to join Georgia Football a year earlier than anticipated in May, 2021.

The former Grovetown, GA product was rated as a four-star by 247 Composite and was part of the 2022 recruiting class. He was ranked as the 18th-best defensive back and the 16th-best prospect in the state of Georgia.

“A former four-star recruit and the son of former Georgia linebacker Marcus Washington, Marcus Washington Jr. reclassified to join Georgia in the 2022 class,” wrote Jordan D. Hill of Dawgs247 on Saturday. “His playing time was scarce as a true freshman, and he wound up only playing in Week 2 against Samford. Washington was credited with an assisted tackle in the victory.”

He becomes the fifth scholarship player to enter the transfer portal from Georgia this spring after the portal reopened on Apr. 15. He joins defensive linemen Bear Alexander and Shone Washington, center Griffin Scroggs and inside linebacker Rian Davis. Walk-ons Weston Wallance and Sevaughn clark have also entered the portal in the Spring cycle.