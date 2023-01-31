Former Georgia Bulldog Ryland Goede has decided to transfer to Mississippi State, but he isn’t going alone. Goede announced his fiancée Alexa Fortin, who played volleyball at Georgia, would be joining him as they both move on to Mississippi State.

Goede announced he and his fiancée’s transfer on his personal Twitter. Goede spent four seasons with Georgia while Fortin was also a four-year member of the Bulldogs’ volleyball team.

While Ryland Goede spent four years with Georgia, he didn’t record any stats. Still, he offers significant upside to Mississippi State based on his past recruiting pedigree.

Back in 2019, Goede ranked as the seventh best tight end and the No. 237 overall player in the class by 247Sports. He had offers to go to schools such as Alabama, LSU and Michigan alongside Georgia.

Fortin had a breakout performance with Georgia in 2022. She appeared in every single set for the Bulldogs and dished out 1,438 assists.

Now, the future Goede’s will bid ado to Georgia as they begin their transition to their new school. As he leaves one Bulldog for the other, Goede spoke about his thought process on going from Georgia to Mississippi State, via Paul Jones of 247 Sports.

“The best thing about Mississippi State is the people in Starkville and they have genuine people,” Goede said. “Coach (Zach) Arnett, Coach (Will) Friend and Coach (Kevin) Barbay were so kind to me and they know their stuff. I am really excited about everything.”

“The biggest pitch to me is they need tight ends and I need somewhere to play,” Goede continued. “So it’s a good situation for both of us.”