Georgia football is set to face a tough challenge against Alabama this Saturday, and they will be doing so without one of their key offensive weapons. Sophomore wide receiver London Humphreys, a transfer from Vanderbilt, will be sidelined due to mononucleosis. This news comes at a critical time for the Bulldogs as they prepare for their crucial SEC matchup that will be sure to have huge implications on their season.

According to an article from Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald, Georgia has not officially updated Humphreys' illness, but his absence is expected. Weiszer revealed the information was shared with him anonymously, stating that the school had not yet confirmed his status publicly.

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart, addressing the media during the SEC teleconference, said, “Yeah, we’ll see when the reports come out,” referencing the league's upcoming availability report. He added, “We still don't have a lot of verification on some things. That's what we do the injury reports for.”

Georgia prepares for Alabama showdown

Humphreys’ absence leaves quarterback Carson Beck with one less target in what is already a thinner-than-usual receiving corps. Though Humphreys only has two catches for 63 yards this season, one of them was a notable 40-yard touchdown against Clemson in the season opener, which contributed to Georgia's dominant 34-3 win.

Humphreys has played a total of 62 snaps this season, but hasn’t been targeted since Week 1, according to Pro Football Focus. Humphreys started in Georgia’s recent game against Kentucky, but he didn’t record a catch. Last season at Vanderbilt, Humphreys showed promise with 22 catches for 439 yards and four touchdowns, making his potential impact on the field evident.

Georgia will need to adjust their offensive strategy without him, especially considering they struggled to find success through the air in their last game against Kentucky, passing for just 160 yards and no touchdowns in their 13-12 win. Smart remains confident in Beck’s abilities, even though he acknowledged that the quarterback could improve.

“I'm sure he would say he'd like to have some throws back,” Smart said. “There are some throws he'd like to have back. I've seen a lot of Carson to know that he's in a good head space. He's a really good quarterback.”

The timeline for Humphreys' return is unclear, and his absence leaves Georgia needing to adjust quickly against an always tough Alabama defense.